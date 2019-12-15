 Skip to main content
David Lyles and CEO Heidi Brown

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast lets hearts shine at 2019 gala

Patty Miller with Ron and Georgia Neri

The Jay White Band delivered some authentic Neil Young tunes.

Rep. Margaret Good, Larry Thompson and Lynne Spencer

Bunny and Mort Skirboll with Melby Lewis, Brian Lipton and Joseph Gianguzzo

Nicci Kobritz, Roxie Jerde, Jonathan Fleece and Suzy Brenner

Samo Davis with Steven and Isabella Lehrer

Johanna Gustafsson, Matt Kahn and Lauren Glassman

Laitin Schwein and Vlado Konatar

Harold and Monika Ratzenboech with Ray Swart

Cindi Miller and Robyn Faucy-Washington

Phil and Gloria Rosen with Jill Ross and John Zappala

Mark Pritchett with Martha Harrison

Rob and Susan Goldstein with David Shapiro

Margaret Pennington, Joan Golub, Jenne Britell and Roxzene Hunter

Sherry and Jim Delgado

Joan Wides, Joan Goldschmidt and Linda Rice

Rabbi Brenner Glickman and Eden Glickman with Kim and Mark Chait

CEO Heidi Brown started the program.

Nicole Kaney and Sally Schule

Jeff Sebeika, Stacey Corley and Charlie Huisking

Ben and GG Huberman

The Hearts of Gold gala was held Dec. 15 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast let its supporters' compassion shine bring at the Hearts of Gold gala Dec. 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The annual gala had hundreds of JFCS supporters attending the annual function, which celebrates the mental and human services the group provides for families and individuals in the community. CEO Heidi Brown kicked off the program speaking to the many functions JFCS serves in the Sarasota Community, and the many supporters that make up the beating heart of JFCs. What followed was a blessing of the meal from Rabbi Jonathan Katz, dinner and music from the Jay White Band as Neil Diamond.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

