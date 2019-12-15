Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast lets hearts shine at 2019 gala

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast let its supporters' compassion shine bring at the Hearts of Gold gala Dec. 15 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The annual gala had hundreds of JFCS supporters attending the annual function, which celebrates the mental and human services the group provides for families and individuals in the community. CEO Heidi Brown kicked off the program speaking to the many functions JFCS serves in the Sarasota Community, and the many supporters that make up the beating heart of JFCs. What followed was a blessing of the meal from Rabbi Jonathan Katz, dinner and music from the Jay White Band as Neil Diamond.