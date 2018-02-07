Murder-mystery author James Patterson gives audience a laugh

A storyteller at heart, James Patterson kept his audience laughing until the end.

The sixth-annual Author Luncheon, presented by the Library Foundation for Sarasota County, was hosted on Feb. 7 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. More than 600 people attended the luncheon, which sold out a month ago.

Patterson's books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. He is also a major advocate for libraries and has funded several efforts to increase literacy and encourage children to read.

During the luncheon, the foundation collected donations for its Digital Resources Campaign, which gives e-books and audiobooks to children in need. The organization agreed to match funds collected up to $30,000.

To make things more interesting, Patterson agreed to write the event's highest donor into his next book. Thanks to their $30,000 donation, you can look for the characters David and Betty Bavar in a future Patterson novel.

After a humorous presentation of stories by Patterson and follow-up questions from the audience, the luncheon wrapped with guests lining up for photos and book signings.