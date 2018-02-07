 Skip to main content
Linda Zelnick, Barbara Kupferberg and Sharon Sexter

Murder-mystery author James Patterson gives audience a laugh

Gerry Lublin and John Annis

Susan Hines and Ann Van Cott

Hillary Steele and Julie Harris

Georgia Court with Ken and Peggy Abt and Jean and Kent Williams

Sue and Bob Vedder

Andrea Dictor with Ann and Art Hardy

Heather Sutherland and Maureen Simpson

Two James Patterson books, "All-American Murder" and "The People Vs. Alex Cross", were available to purchase.

Joel Morganroth and Miqui Lora

Chairwoman Shannon Staub and Executive Director Sue Seiter

Executive Director Sue Seiter holds up a library card for James Patterson.

Sarabeth Kalajian gives a speech to introduce the 2018 Literacy Champion.

Sarabeth Kalajian awards the 2018 Literacy Champion honor to Maureik Robison.

Roxie Jerde gives the author luncheon welcome.

Linda Getzen and Maureik Robison

Veronica Brady, Charlie Huisking and Sue Seiter

Louis Robison and Sarabeth Kalajian

Roxie Jerde and James Patterson

James Patterson presents to 600 Author Luncheon attendees in the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

James Patterson humors the crowd with witty jokes and funny stories on life, Hollywood and being a novelist.

After the luncheon, Patterson signed books and took pictures with guests.

The Library Foundation for Sarasota County hosted the Author Luncheon on Feb. 7 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

A storyteller at heart, James Patterson kept his audience laughing until the end. 

The sixth-annual Author Luncheon, presented by the Library Foundation for Sarasota County, was hosted on Feb. 7 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. More than 600 people attended the luncheon, which sold out a month ago.

Patterson's books have sold more than 350 million copies worldwide. He is also a major advocate for libraries and has funded several efforts to increase literacy and encourage children to read.

During the luncheon, the foundation collected donations for its Digital Resources Campaign, which gives e-books and audiobooks to children in need. The organization agreed to match funds collected up to $30,000. 

To make things more interesting, Patterson agreed to write the event's highest donor into his next book. Thanks to their $30,000 donation, you can look for the characters David and Betty Bavar in a future Patterson novel. 

After a humorous presentation of stories by Patterson and follow-up questions from the audience, the luncheon wrapped with guests lining up for photos and book signings. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

