 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Athletes Orel Adga and Daniel Dudockin, event host Larry Greenspon, ITC Vice President of Development Yoni Yair, coach Badea Karkabi and Noam Yitzhaki

Israel Tennis Centers showcases talent, mission

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Athletes Orel Adga and Daniel Dudockin, event host Larry Greenspon, ITC Vice President of Development Yoni Yair, coach Badea Karkabi and Noam Yitzhaki

Buy this Photo
Athlete Jennifer Ibeto swings during a tennis drill during the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Athlete Jennifer Ibeto swings during a tennis drill during the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
Orel Adga plays with a smile on his face during the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Orel Adga plays with a smile on his face during the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
Daniel Dudockin gets ready to receive the ball during the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Daniel Dudockin gets ready to receive the ball during the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
ITC Vice President of Development welcomes the crowd.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

ITC Vice President of Development welcomes the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Howard Tevlowitz, Randon Carvel and Tom Bernstein

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Howard Tevlowitz, Randon Carvel and Tom Bernstein

Buy this Photo
Athlete Jessica Bekkerman holds the American flag as Yoni Yair introduces her.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Athlete Jessica Bekkerman holds the American flag as Yoni Yair introduces her.

Buy this Photo
Richard Bergman and Larry Zaslavsky

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Richard Bergman and Larry Zaslavsky

Buy this Photo
Orel Adga participates in a rally drill during the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Orel Adga participates in a rally drill during the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
Nancy Wolk and Joyce Weiss

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Nancy Wolk and Joyce Weiss

Buy this Photo
Noam Yitzhaki gets ready to hit the ball during the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Noam Yitzhaki gets ready to hit the ball during the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
Daniel Dudockin, Karen Bernstein and Linda Klein

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Daniel Dudockin, Karen Bernstein and Linda Klein

Buy this Photo
Jackie Glodstein, executive vice president of global development for ITC, Joanne Forch, Laurie Wolfe and Lorraine Falivene

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Jackie Glodstein, executive vice president of global development for ITC, Joanne Forch, Laurie Wolfe and Lorraine Falivene

Buy this Photo
Daniel Dudockin hits the ball during the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Daniel Dudockin hits the ball during the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Ibeto participates in a rally drill during the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Jennifer Ibeto participates in a rally drill during the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
Orel Adga reacts to a play during a rally drill at the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Orel Adga reacts to a play during a rally drill at the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
Noam Yitzhaki and Jennifer Ibeto compete during the exhibition.

Thursday, Mar. 15, 2018 |

Noam Yitzhaki and Jennifer Ibeto compete during the exhibition.

Buy this Photo
Share
Four athletes and their coaches traveled from Israel to the United States to highlight Israel Tennis Centers.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Their feet were quick and their rackets quicker, but their mission was much more than defending their side of the tennis court.

Four athletes from the Israel Tennis Centers showcased their talent at the Tennis Gardens of the Longboat Key Club on March 15 but came with a bigger purpose.

“It’s not just about tennis,” event organizer Larry Greenspon told the crowd.

The athletes are wrapping up a two week tour highlighting the mission of the Israel Tennis Centers- giving children a better future.

The Israel Tennis Centers is one of the largest social service organizations for children in Israel, the foundation’s website said. Throughout Israel, 14 centers provide safe spaces for children to participate in programs highlighting social impacts, coexistence and high performance in tennis. The programs are open to all children living in Israel, regardless of their background, religion or finances.

Following a tennis exhibition of games and drills,the athletes had dinner with Israel Tennis Center supporters and shared some of their stories.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement