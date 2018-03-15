Israel Tennis Centers showcases talent, mission

Their feet were quick and their rackets quicker, but their mission was much more than defending their side of the tennis court.

Four athletes from the Israel Tennis Centers showcased their talent at the Tennis Gardens of the Longboat Key Club on March 15 but came with a bigger purpose.

“It’s not just about tennis,” event organizer Larry Greenspon told the crowd.

The athletes are wrapping up a two week tour highlighting the mission of the Israel Tennis Centers- giving children a better future.

The Israel Tennis Centers is one of the largest social service organizations for children in Israel, the foundation’s website said. Throughout Israel, 14 centers provide safe spaces for children to participate in programs highlighting social impacts, coexistence and high performance in tennis. The programs are open to all children living in Israel, regardless of their background, religion or finances.

Following a tennis exhibition of games and drills,the athletes had dinner with Israel Tennis Center supporters and shared some of their stories.