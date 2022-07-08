International Ballet adds its spin to the Mall at UTC in Sarasota

For the International Ballet of Florida dancers, being surrounded was OK.

Those dancers were performing July 8 at The Mall at University Town Center, but instead of a regular stage, they were dancing at the Saks Fifth Avenue court. Shoppers came from all directions to check out the upcoming talent.

Darya Fedotova, who founded International Ballet of Florida along with her husband Sergiy Mykhaylov, said the event was another example of the school's desire to be involved in the community.

"It's good to be in our community and help share the art with the people around us," Fedotova said.

The performers mostly were in the 10-13 and 12-21 age groups and they were led by instructor Rebecca Kimsey, 23.

Kimsey said the dancers enjoyed the different setting of the mall.

"Your audience is right there smiling back at you," she said. "For some it can be quite intimidating. For others, it is quite enjoyable to see the immediate reaction to the steps you execute.”

Fedotova said the group is currently preparing for the Ukraine Ballet Benefit in Orlando Aug. 27.