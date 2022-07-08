 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Gabriella Bunch takes center stage at the Mall at UTC.

International Ballet adds its spin to the Mall at UTC in Sarasota

Lakewood Ranch's Gabriella Bunch takes center stage at the Mall at UTC.

The group takes a bow after a performance at the Mall at UTC

The group takes a bow after a performance at the Mall at UTC

University Park's Rebecca Kimsey has belonged to International Ballet of Florida since 2010 and now is an instructor.

University Park's Rebecca Kimsey has belonged to International Ballet of Florida since 2010 and now is an instructor.

Sarasota's Miroslava Chursina reaches for great heights.

Sarasota's Miroslava Chursina reaches for great heights.

Palm Aire's Milana Mailaender draws the crowd's focus at the Mall at UTC.

Palm Aire's Milana Mailaender draws the crowd's focus at the Mall at UTC.

Palm Aire's Milana Mailaender and Sarasota's Miroslava Chursina begin their performance.

Palm Aire's Milana Mailaender and Sarasota's Miroslava Chursina begin their performance.

Dancers performs in synchronization.

Dancers performs in synchronization.

The ballet entertained mall viewers young and old.

The ballet entertained mall viewers young and old.

Palm Aire's Milana Mailaender performs up close with the crowd.

Palm Aire's Milana Mailaender performs up close with the crowd.

Asli Hoggard, Vanessa Morris, Kenzington Bauer, Brielle Paradis, and Valeria Chyzhoe stand tall.

Asli Hoggard, Vanessa Morris, Kenzington Bauer, Brielle Paradis, and Valeria Chyzhoe stand tall.

Milana Mailaender, Felicity Lou, and Gabriella Bunch entertain the crowd at the Mall at UTC.

Milana Mailaender, Felicity Lou, and Gabriella Bunch entertain the crowd at the Mall at UTC.

Kenzington Bauer, Vanessa Morris, and Asli Hoggard perform.

Kenzington Bauer, Vanessa Morris, and Asli Hoggard perform.

Giselle Sena, Rebecca Kimsey, Coral Herpai, and Milana Mailaender stand opposite Miroslava Chursina.

Giselle Sena, Rebecca Kimsey, Coral Herpai, and Milana Mailaender stand opposite Miroslava Chursina.

Ballet company's young dancers perform in unusual mall setting.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

For the International Ballet of Florida dancers, being surrounded was OK.

Those dancers were performing July 8 at The Mall at University Town Center, but instead of a regular stage, they were dancing at the Saks Fifth Avenue court. Shoppers came from all directions to check out the upcoming talent.

Darya Fedotova, who founded International Ballet of Florida along with her husband Sergiy Mykhaylov, said the event was another example of the school's desire to be involved in the community.

"It's good to be in our community and help share the art with the people around us," Fedotova said. 

The performers mostly were in the 10-13 and 12-21 age groups and they were led by instructor Rebecca Kimsey, 23.

Kimsey said the dancers enjoyed the different setting of the mall.

"Your audience is right there smiling back at you," she said. "For some it can be quite intimidating. For others, it is quite enjoyable to see the immediate reaction to the steps you execute.”

Fedotova said the group is currently preparing for the Ukraine Ballet Benefit in Orlando Aug. 27.

 

