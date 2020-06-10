 Skip to main content
Pastor Tony Viglione addressed the crowd.

Interfaith vigil burns prayer ties for equality

Pastor Tony Viglione addressed the crowd.

Church members hung prayer ties to the tree.

Church members hung prayer ties to the tree.

Candy Holmes held her fist up in solidarity.

Candy Holmes held her fist up in solidarity.

Attendees sat and listened to a message condemning racial inequality.

Attendees sat and listened to a message condemning racial inequality.

Church members hung prayer ties to the tree.

Church members hung prayer ties to the tree.

Deacon Dar played music.

Deacon Dar played music.

Church members hung prayer ties to the tree.

Church members hung prayer ties to the tree.

Reverend Elder Lillie Brock and other church members blessed the tree.

Reverend Elder Lillie Brock and other church members blessed the tree.

Reverend Elder Lillie Brock collected the prayer ties.

Reverend Elder Lillie Brock collected the prayer ties.

Pastor Tony Viglione put the prayer ties onto the fire.

Pastor Tony Viglione put the prayer ties onto the fire.

Native American tradition holds smoke from the prayer ties brings the messages to God.

Native American tradition holds smoke from the prayer ties brings the messages to God.

Pastor Tony Viglione put the prayer ties onto the fire.

Pastor Tony Viglione put the prayer ties onto the fire.

Attendees placed their prayers of commitment into the flames.

Attendees placed their prayers of commitment into the flames.

Allen and Janalee Heinemann approached the fire.

Allen and Janalee Heinemann approached the fire.

Ruthie Henderson and Derek Williams watched their prayers catch alight.

Ruthie Henderson and Derek Williams watched their prayers catch alight.

The event was held at the Church of the Trinity MCC June 10.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Church of the Trinity MCC hosted an interfaith vigil condemning racism and promoting racial equality and justice. 

Attendees sat out outside the church to listen to Reverend Elder Lillie Brock speak out for victims of police brutality. 

"Enough is enough," Brock said. "And enough has been enough for a very long time. " 

Brock and church members removed the prayer ties and blessed the tree, before setting the ties onto the fire. Attendees also set papers with written prayers of commitment alight. Native American tradition says the smoke from the ashes take the prayers to God.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

