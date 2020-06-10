Interfaith vigil burns prayer ties for equality

The Church of the Trinity MCC hosted an interfaith vigil condemning racism and promoting racial equality and justice.

Attendees sat out outside the church to listen to Reverend Elder Lillie Brock speak out for victims of police brutality.

"Enough is enough," Brock said. "And enough has been enough for a very long time. "

Brock and church members removed the prayer ties and blessed the tree, before setting the ties onto the fire. Attendees also set papers with written prayers of commitment alight. Native American tradition says the smoke from the ashes take the prayers to God.