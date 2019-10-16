 Skip to main content
Susan Orr Henderson and Karen Orr

Impact 100 SRQ announces five $114,000 grant finalists

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

Susan Orr Henderson and Karen Orr

Elaine Barber and Sirgit Sroka

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Elaine Barber and Sirgit Sroka

Denise Saputo and Cindy Balliette

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Denise Saputo and Cindy Balliette

Impact 100 SRQ is made up of more than 200 Sarasota women.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Impact 100 SRQ is made up of more than 200 Sarasota women.

Impact 100 President Jane Watt, Toni Shemmel, Beth Walling, Nancy Claridge and Tonya Getzen-Gowan

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Impact 100 President Jane Watt, Toni Shemmel, Beth Walling, Nancy Claridge and Tonya Getzen-Gowan

Bonnie Hartley and Becca Eldredge represent The Venice Institute for Performing Arts.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Bonnie Hartley and Becca Eldredge represent The Venice Institute for Performing Arts.

Beth Walling and Nancy Claridge

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Beth Walling and Nancy Claridge

Brad Jones and Alison Thomas represent The Haven.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Brad Jones and Alison Thomas represent The Haven.

Char Young, Dorris Berkey and Linda Benedict

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Char Young, Dorris Berkey and Linda Benedict

Mickey Davis, Sabrina Cummings and Glenn Shipley represent Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Mickey Davis, Sabrina Cummings and Glenn Shipley represent Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast.

Joanna Benante and Nancy Bobbitt

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Joanna Benante and Nancy Bobbitt

Terry Stottlemyer, Cindy Hammersand and Cheri Devries represent Mothers Helping Mothers, Inc.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Terry Stottlemyer, Cindy Hammersand and Cheri Devries represent Mothers Helping Mothers, Inc.

Tilly Valls McFadden and Raffie Hamilton

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Tilly Valls McFadden and Raffie Hamilton

Lori Rogers, Jessica Hays and Mary Ellen Mancin represent Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, Inc.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Lori Rogers, Jessica Hays and Mary Ellen Mancin represent Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, Inc.

Besty Friedman and Morgan Gerhart

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Besty Friedman and Morgan Gerhart

Kimberlee Brooks and Tina Grathon

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

Kimberlee Brooks and Tina Grathon

The grant finalists hold up their number cards that announce the order they will present their projects in.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 |

The grant finalists hold up their number cards that announce the order they will present their projects in.

The announcement was made at Aloft Sarasota on Oct. 15.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Aloft Sarasota was pretty in pink on Tuesday night at the Impact 100 SRQ grant finalists meeting. 

The nonprofit announced the five finalists vying for two $114,000 grants in the categories of art and culture, education, environment and recreation, family, and health and wellness. 

In its first year, $228,000 was raised from 228 Impact 100 SRQ members. Finalists were chosen from a pool of  84 applications overseen by a committee of the nonprofit's founding members. Finalists will have the chance to present their projects at Impact 101 SRQ's annual meeting on Nov. 3 where the two grant winners will be announced. 

Impact 100 was launched in November 2018 with a goal to have 100 women join. Each member must donate $1,000, which goes toward grants that are dispersed in at least $100,000 amounts to local charities. 

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

