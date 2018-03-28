Stars shine at Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch

The speakers unexpectedly screeched at times, the fog machine would blow the wrong way and the music would halt temporarily for no apparent reason.

None of it mattered. Approximately 30 performers had a wonderful time March 23 entertaining a small crowd at the Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch's first talent show, "A Night with the Stars."

Parents and teachers were treated to about two hours of spirited performances. It was so much fun that Principal Selenia Quinones said it will become an annual event.