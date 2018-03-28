 Skip to main content
Sophie Schulz and Julia Manino belt out a song at "A Night with the Stars" at Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch.

Stars shine at Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch

Sophie Schulz and Julia Manino belt out a song at "A Night with the Stars" at Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch.

Approximately 30 students took turns showing off their talent at "A Night with the Stars."

Approximately 30 students took turns showing off their talent at "A Night with the Stars."

It was the first Imagine School talent show and many of the acts featured dancing.

It was the first Imagine School talent show and many of the acts featured dancing.

Fourth-grader Alexa Jaime took the spotlight along with bubbles.

Fourth-grader Alexa Jaime took the spotlight along with bubbles.

Sixth-grader Nadia El Mahdi sang a song and kept her hair in place.

Sixth-grader Nadia El Mahdi sang a song and kept her hair in place.

Alena and Ayanna Fernandez showed off their talent with a hula hoop.

Alena and Ayanna Fernandez showed off their talent with a hula hoop.

Sixth-grader Kylie Lawson sang Grenade by Bruno Mars.

Sixth-grader Kylie Lawson sang Grenade by Bruno Mars.

Fifth-grader Brynn Midura did a lyrical ribbon routine.

Fifth-grader Brynn Midura did a lyrical ribbon routine.

Aiden Byer did a robotic dance to Zombieland.

Aiden Byer did a robotic dance to Zombieland.

Alathia Samuelsen kept the show rolling with a song.

Alathia Samuelsen kept the show rolling with a song.

Caroline Williams congratulated her son, Dominick Bauer, after he closed the show with a sharp juggling/balancing act.

Caroline Williams congratulated her son, Dominick Bauer, after he closed the show with a sharp juggling/balancing act.

First talent show provides plenty of thrills.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

The speakers unexpectedly screeched at times, the fog machine would blow the wrong way and the music would halt temporarily for no apparent reason.

None of it mattered. Approximately 30 performers had a wonderful time March 23 entertaining a small crowd at the Imagine School at Lakewood Ranch's first talent show, "A Night with the Stars."

Parents and teachers were treated to about two hours of spirited performances. It was so much fun that Principal Selenia Quinones said it will become an annual event.

 

