Humor writer Dave Barry brings comedy stylings to RCLA Lecture Series

Humor writer Dave Barry kept the crowd in stitches during an eventful RCLA Town Hall lecture on Feb. 7.

Dozens of Ringling College Library Association supporters traveled to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to see the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, who replaced photographer Paul Nicklen as speaker for February's event.

The event proved full of surprises, though, when a fire alarm was triggered and caused Barry and the entire audience to be evacuated from the Van Wezel. The crowd stood in the chilly weather until officials confirmed it was a false alarm.

The audience eagerly returned to the auditorium to hear Barry's thoughts on modern comedy, the idea of cancel culture and how his weekend trip to the Florida Keys was interrupted by the news that he had won a Pulitzer.