Lucas and Lilly Schaeffer with Skye and Paxton Schermerhorn

Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular brings scary sights to Ed Smith Stadium

Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 |

Austin and Noah Schroeder with Amelia Brue

Noah Davis with Addison and Caedan Latella

YoAna and Sarah Buchanan

Addelyn and Alexis Seeland

Joanell Greubel and Faith McDonough

Emily Dickens with Lillian and Malahki Torres

Chandra and Michael Carter with their children Addison and Braxton.

Sophia and Fabian Morquecho

David and Alexander Contreras

Ed Smith Stadium hosted Halloween fun on Oct. 13.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Superheroes, villains, witches, fairies and robots took over Ed Smith Stadium for this year's Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular. The event was hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival on Oct. 13. Hundreds of families and kids in costumes enjoyed candy, games and a screening of "Hocus Pocus" on the outfield wall. They also got the chance to showcase their costumes during a parade around the outfield's bases. 

