Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular brings scary sights to Ed Smith Stadium

Superheroes, villains, witches, fairies and robots took over Ed Smith Stadium for this year's Howl-O-Ween Movie Night Spooktacular. The event was hosted by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival on Oct. 13. Hundreds of families and kids in costumes enjoyed candy, games and a screening of "Hocus Pocus" on the outfield wall. They also got the chance to showcase their costumes during a parade around the outfield's bases.