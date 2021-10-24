Kids and parents had a night of candy, chills and frights at the Howl-O-Ween event at Ed Smith Stadium on Oct. 23.

The event was put together by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival. Hundreds of families walked through the stadium and played all sorts of Halloween-themed games.

Kids played with Jack-o-lantern mazes, took photos with mascots and dragons, and made sure to get candy from several volunteers throughout the space. The event was free but attendees were asked to donate a nonperishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank.

Families then went outside onto the field to play more games and take up their positions for a post-sunset showing of "The Addams Family."