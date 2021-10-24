 Skip to main content
Ariella Rahmas greets the spider at the entrance.

Howl-O-Ween brings thrills and chills for families

Kaleen Callahan and Jaylee Sherard pick up candy.

Charlotte and Annabelle Pirozzi pose with a dragon.

Roanin and Ever Medina play operation.

Annabelle Pirozzi aims for the target.

Ethan Aguilar stands with Sully.

Kristina Meuche and the Oriole Bird

Abbey Granada plays jenga.

Bryce Hunter cheeses hard.

Mason Gaytan

Eliza Burdo

Laney Bowman throws a ball.

Jiselle, Joel and Jonathan Valdiva race for the top prize.

Jamie Hinck swings the bat.

Peyton Jennings winds up the ball.

Hunter Hall throws a paper airplane.

Bradley Cole poses as Captain America.

Jordan and Julia Pugh

Connor Jalwan shoots for the basket.

Cash, Trinity and John Stevenson pose with a large black cat.

The movie night event was held Oct. 23 at Ed Smith Stadium.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Kids and parents had a night of candy, chills and frights at the Howl-O-Ween event at Ed Smith Stadium on Oct. 23.

The event was put together by Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, the Baltimore Orioles and the Sarasota Film Festival. Hundreds of families walked through the stadium and played all sorts of Halloween-themed games.

Kids played with Jack-o-lantern mazes, took photos with mascots and dragons, and made sure to get candy from several volunteers throughout the space. The event was free but attendees were asked to donate a nonperishable food item to benefit All Faiths Food Bank.

Families then went outside onto the field to play more games and take up their positions for a post-sunset showing  of "The Addams Family."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

