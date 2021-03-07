 Skip to main content
Mason Wroe of Hillcroft takes a shot on goal in the first half.

Horse play continues at the Sarasota Polo Club

Mason Wroe of Hillcroft takes a shot on goal in the first half.

Barefield's Marin Ravina breaks free for a goal.

Barefield's Marin Ravina breaks free for a goal.

The crowd jammed the sidelines of the Sarasota Polo Club on a beautiful weather Sunday.

The crowd jammed the sidelines of the Sarasota Polo Club on a beautiful weather Sunday.

Barefield's Charly Quincoces gets ready to change horses between chukkas.

Barefield's Charly Quincoces gets ready to change horses between chukkas.

Augustin Arellano of Barefield was a force against Hillcroft.

Augustin Arellano of Barefield was a force against Hillcroft.

Barefield's Martin Ravina passes up the field.

Barefield's Martin Ravina passes up the field.

Barefield's Charly Quincoces breaks ahead of the pack to score in the first half.

Barefield's Charly Quincoces breaks ahead of the pack to score in the first half.

Hillcroft's Herndon Radcliff pulls up for a shot during the game against Barefield.

Hillcroft's Herndon Radcliff pulls up for a shot during the game against Barefield.

Paige Lautzenheiser, the director of operations for the Sarasota Polo Club, presents the colors.

Paige Lautzenheiser, the director of operations for the Sarasota Polo Club, presents the colors.

The action between Barefield and Hillcroft got very tight at the Sarasota Polo Club.

The action between Barefield and Hillcroft got very tight at the Sarasota Polo Club.

James Miller of Hillcroft breaks away from the pack.

James Miller of Hillcroft breaks away from the pack.

Mark Mulligan of Barefield adjusts his equipment between chukkas.

Mark Mulligan of Barefield adjusts his equipment between chukkas.

Hillcroft's Vaughn Miller Jr., makes a quick turn to get to the ball.

Hillcroft's Vaughn Miller Jr., makes a quick turn to get to the ball.

Big Sunday upcoming at the Sarasota Polo Club with a St. Patrick's Day theme.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

With beautiful weather and a large crowd, the Sarasota Polo Club headed into its final two months of action March 7 with a match featuring Hillcroft and Barefield.

Last year, no polo was played after the first week of March due to the pandemic. The St. Patrick's Day polo event is annually one of the top fan draws of the year.

This year, the March 14 match returns to the St. Patrick's Day Tailgate theme. Prizes will be awarded for Best Kiss Me I'm Irish Decor, Pin the Shamrock on the Donkey, Best Dublin Drink, and others.

The season runs through April 25.

 

 

