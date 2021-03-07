Horse play continues at the Sarasota Polo Club

With beautiful weather and a large crowd, the Sarasota Polo Club headed into its final two months of action March 7 with a match featuring Hillcroft and Barefield.

Last year, no polo was played after the first week of March due to the pandemic. The St. Patrick's Day polo event is annually one of the top fan draws of the year.

This year, the March 14 match returns to the St. Patrick's Day Tailgate theme. Prizes will be awarded for Best Kiss Me I'm Irish Decor, Pin the Shamrock on the Donkey, Best Dublin Drink, and others.

The season runs through April 25.