Home on South Washington Drive sells for more than $10 million

Just three days before the new year, the sale of a waterfront home on South Washington Drive on St. Armands Key closed for $10.06 million, making it the highest price of year in the neighborhood.

Bruce Myer, a global luxury specialist with Coldwell Banker Realty’s Longboat Key office, represented the seller. Alex Smith Frady of Compass Florida represented the buyer. The price was the highest of 2021 on Lido Key, St. Armands Key and Lido Shores.

“I feel honored to have represented my client in the record sale of this rare and exceptional residence on St. Armands," Myer said. “Its elegance, history and waterfront access make this an unparalleled opportunity in a highly sought-after location.”

The home features four bedrooms, four full baths along with three half baths and 11,200 square feet of living space.

The wine vault has a 2,000-bottle capacity. Designed in a Mediterranean style, the home also features a guest residence, game room and home theater.

The canal-front lot offers 300 feet of wraparound water views.

According to public records, the home was purchased by William H. Miller IV and Rebecca A. Miller of Ruston. Maryland. The property last was sold in 2007 for $7.4 million.