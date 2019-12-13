Lakewood Ranch's Harper Teague, 21 months old, sat in Santa's big red chair in front of the giant Christmas tree on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

She smiled as her parents, Krista and Matt, took photos of her to commemorate their first holiday season in Lakewood Ranch at the annual Holidays Around the Ranch Dec. 13. The family moved to the area just two weeks ago.

"We love the family environment," Matt Teague said.

Krista and Matt Teague said their daughter enjoyed picking out a book in the voluntary pre-kindergarten bus and running after bubbles being blown into the air.

While this year's Holidays Around the Ranch was the first for the Teagues, it's a tradition for the Townsley family.

Greenbrook residents Kim and Paul Townsley and their kids, Danielle, 18, and Jonathan, 13, came ready to spread holiday cheer dressed in Santa hats and Christmas shirts. The family has been coming to the holiday event for years.

Families and friends enjoyed decorating cookies, watching performances, train rides, jumping in a bouncy house, sledding on real snow and, of course, seeing Santa.