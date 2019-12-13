 Skip to main content
Paul, Kim, Danielle and Jonathan Townsley, of Greenbrook, get into the holiday spirit at the annual Holidays Around the Ranch. Participating in the festivities is a tradition for the Townsley family.

Holidays Around the Ranch a jolly time for all

Paul, Kim, Danielle and Jonathan Townsley, of Greenbrook, get into the holiday spirit at the annual Holidays Around the Ranch. Participating in the festivities is a tradition for the Townsley family.

Longwood Run's Lilliana Mileto, 4, makes a bracelet with red, green and white beads.

Longwood Run's Lilliana Mileto, 4, makes a bracelet with red, green and white beads.

Lakewood Ranch's Chloe, Boston and Gracie Rowe enjoy Holidays Around the Ranch with their grandmother Kathy Lubelan, who is visiting from Michigan.

Lakewood Ranch's Chloe, Boston and Gracie Rowe enjoy Holidays Around the Ranch with their grandmother Kathy Lubelan, who is visiting from Michigan.

Sarasota's Aylah Sagun, 6, dresses festively for Holidays Around the Ranch.

Sarasota's Aylah Sagun, 6, dresses festively for Holidays Around the Ranch.

North Port's Lorenzo, 9, and Johandry DiPietro enjoy Holidays Around the Ranch.

North Port's Lorenzo, 9, and Johandry DiPietro enjoy Holidays Around the Ranch.

Kids run and jump around trying to pop bubbles.

Kids run and jump around trying to pop bubbles.

Land O' Lakes' Blaise Ryndes creates bubbles for kids to try to pop. Ryndes was on season 13 of America's Got Talent.

Land O' Lakes' Blaise Ryndes creates bubbles for kids to try to pop. Ryndes was on season 13 of America's Got Talent.

A horse pulls Santa to the Lakewood Ranch Information Center on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch so thousands of kids can visit him and tell him what they want for Christmas.

A horse pulls Santa to the Lakewood Ranch Information Center on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch so thousands of kids can visit him and tell him what they want for Christmas.

Lakewood Ranch's Dario Dokko, 11, has a blast sledding on real snow.

Lakewood Ranch's Dario Dokko, 11, has a blast sledding on real snow.

Lakewood Ranch's Harper Teague, 21 months, sits in Santa's big red chair as her parents, Krista and Matt, take photos of her to commemorate their first Christmas living in Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Harper Teague, 21 months, sits in Santa's big red chair as her parents, Krista and Matt, take photos of her to commemorate their first Christmas living in Lakewood Ranch.

Sarasota's Daniel Hodzie, 5, showers his cookie in red sprinkles.

Sarasota's Daniel Hodzie, 5, showers his cookie in red sprinkles.

EJ Davis, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, sings "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" with the school's a cappella group.

EJ Davis, a junior at Lakewood Ranch High School, sings "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel" with the school's a cappella group.

Pat Napurano and Carol Aquino visit Lakewood Ranch's Nancy Konick from New Jersey.

Pat Napurano and Carol Aquino visit Lakewood Ranch's Nancy Konick from New Jersey.

East County's Mia and Nina Zuleta-Lockhart, both 6, wear Christmas dresses to Holidays Around the Ranch.

East County's Mia and Nina Zuleta-Lockhart, both 6, wear Christmas dresses to Holidays Around the Ranch.

Sarasota's Steve Feix hugs his 2-year-old granddaughter, Lila Sharrer, of Lakewood Ranch before fixing her reindeer antlers.

Sarasota's Steve Feix hugs his 2-year-old granddaughter, Lila Sharrer, of Lakewood Ranch before fixing her reindeer antlers.

Alison Smith helps Paige Jessop, 5, make a holiday version of Forky from Disney Pixar's animated film "Toy Story 4."

Alison Smith helps Paige Jessop, 5, make a holiday version of Forky from Disney Pixar's animated film "Toy Story 4."

Wearing holiday sweaters is a tradition for Trevon Redmond, Markesha Hardin, April Johnson and Makaela Redmond.

Wearing holiday sweaters is a tradition for Trevon Redmond, Markesha Hardin, April Johnson and Makaela Redmond.

Lakewood Ranch's April Leveque and Ainsleigh Olszewski, 5, take a selfie to commemorate their time at Holidays Around the Ranch. Olszewski said her favorite part what seeing her teachers from school at the event.

Lakewood Ranch's April Leveque and Ainsleigh Olszewski, 5, take a selfie to commemorate their time at Holidays Around the Ranch. Olszewski said her favorite part what seeing her teachers from school at the event.

Winter Haven's Charlie Jones, also known as "Choo Choo Charlie," drives a train around the Christmas tree on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Jones has been driving trains for 15 years.

Winter Haven's Charlie Jones, also known as "Choo Choo Charlie," drives a train around the Christmas tree on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. Jones has been driving trains for 15 years.

Lakewood Ranch's Michael, 5, and Madeline, 8, Pawlak get their faces painted. Michael chose Santa because he likes Santa, and Madeline chose a frozen princess because it has her favorite colors.

Lakewood Ranch's Michael, 5, and Madeline, 8, Pawlak get their faces painted. Michael chose Santa because he likes Santa, and Madeline chose a frozen princess because it has her favorite colors.

Thousands come out for holiday festivities in Lakewood Ranch
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Harper Teague, 21 months old, sat in Santa's big red chair in front of the giant Christmas tree on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

She smiled as her parents, Krista and Matt, took photos of her to commemorate their first holiday season in Lakewood Ranch at the annual Holidays Around the Ranch Dec. 13. The family moved to the area just two weeks ago. 

"We love the family environment," Matt Teague said. 

Krista and Matt Teague said their daughter enjoyed picking out a book in the voluntary pre-kindergarten bus and running after bubbles being blown into the air.

While this year's Holidays Around the Ranch was the first for the Teagues, it's a tradition for the Townsley family.

Greenbrook residents Kim and Paul Townsley and their kids, Danielle, 18, and Jonathan, 13, came ready to spread holiday cheer dressed in Santa hats and Christmas shirts. The family has been coming to the holiday event for years.

Families and friends enjoyed decorating cookies, watching performances, train rides, jumping in a bouncy house, sledding on real snow and, of course, seeing Santa.

 

 

