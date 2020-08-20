 Skip to main content
The home has views of Sarasota Bay.

Historic St. Armands home hits market at $12.7 million

The home was built in the Italian-Renaissance style.

The home has a multi-car garage.

The house has pier access to Sarasota Bay.

A courtyard and Romanesque swimming pool are located in the back of the home.

There are several outdoor dining areas with views of Sarasota Bay.

The home is decorated with many different textures and styles.

The kitchen features wooden beams and a large island.

The dining room features wooden beams and an iron chandelier.

A large entryway features mosaic tile stairs.

A walkway overlooks the basement floor of the home.

A large sitting room overlooks the yard.

A living room boasts a large fireplace.

An office space boasts views of Sarasota Bay.

The home has five bedrooms.

One of the bathrooms features built-in cabinets and space to put on makeup.

Another bathroom features circus wallpaper.

One of the luxury rooms is a billiard room.

A bar room just off the billiard room features antique wall paper.

The home was the fifth house constructed on St. Armands.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

A historic residence in the St. Armands division of John Ringling Estates has entered the market for $12.7 million. 

The home, the fifth constructed on St. Armands, was built in 1936 for Lavoris Chemical Company co-founder Charles Leigh. 

It was then passed down to Leigh’s daughter, Marian Leigh McKennon, and her husband, Joe McKennon, in the 1950s. The couple, who were touring performers, had a legacy with Ringling Brothers Circus. 

Joe McKennon also served as an assistant curator of the Ringling Circus Museum and was the author of three circus books before his death in 2001. Marian McKennon was an artist and a longtime champion of the Sarasota Opera until her death in 1998. 

The house, dubbed Casa Del Carnevale, has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2018. 

“This architecturally significant home presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Sarasota history," Realtor Lisa Rooks Morris of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty said. 

Casa Del Carnevale boasts 171 feet of water front with a private dock and views of Sarasota Bay.

A renovation expanded the home to nearly 10,000 square feet — with more than 7,800 square feet under air — while maintaining the integrity of its original design.

The house has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, multiple terraces, a central courtyard and a Romanesque pool. Additional luxuries include a wine room, billiard room, elevator and maid’s quarters. 

