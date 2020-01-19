Hershorin Schiff Community Day School hosts fourth annual Goldie Feldman Award Brunch

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School recognized another of its exemplary figures at the fourth annual Goldie Feldman Award Brunch Jan. 19 at Michael's On East.

The brunch honored Sue Rosin, who was at the event alongside her friends and family. The program started with a cocktail hour before guests sat down to hear from Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Dan Ceaser. What followed was food, a musical interlude from Ava Rosin, and words from Sue Rosin herself.