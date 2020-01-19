 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Dan Ceaser, Wendy Katz, honoree Sue Rosenthal, Rabbi Michael Werbow and Stacey Edelman

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School hosts fourth annual Goldie Feldman Award Brunch

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Dan Ceaser, Wendy Katz, honoree Sue Rosenthal, Rabbi Michael Werbow and Stacey Edelman

Buy this Photo
The event had more than 100 guests.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

The event had more than 100 guests.

Buy this Photo
Joanne Eframian and Jo Kilgallon

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Joanne Eframian and Jo Kilgallon

Buy this Photo
Melissa Rivera and Iris Starr

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Melissa Rivera and Iris Starr

Buy this Photo
Bobby Lichtenstein, Gina Vandroff and Lois Levine

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Bobby Lichtenstein, Gina Vandroff and Lois Levine

Buy this Photo
Ileen Isaac and Belle Probst

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Ileen Isaac and Belle Probst

Buy this Photo
Guests had a buffet lunch.

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Guests had a buffet lunch.

Buy this Photo
Dick Segal, Chuck Weiss and Ted Probst

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Dick Segal, Chuck Weiss and Ted Probst

Buy this Photo
Rebecca and Rich Bergman

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Rebecca and Rich Bergman

Buy this Photo
Laura Hershorin

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Laura Hershorin

Buy this Photo
Robert Helman with Jennifer and Blake Nielsen

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Robert Helman with Jennifer and Blake Nielsen

Buy this Photo
Jessica Balno, Daryl Schaefer and Cindi Bavry

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Jessica Balno, Daryl Schaefer and Cindi Bavry

Buy this Photo
Sheila Weiss, Marti Grinberg and Cheryl Parnes

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Sheila Weiss, Marti Grinberg and Cheryl Parnes

Buy this Photo
Milton and Erin Carp with Andrew Rosin

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Milton and Erin Carp with Andrew Rosin

Buy this Photo
Ed and Betty Rosenthal with Myrna and David Band

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Ed and Betty Rosenthal with Myrna and David Band

Buy this Photo
Julia and Joshua Green with Stacey Edelman

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Julia and Joshua Green with Stacey Edelman

Buy this Photo
Jay and Lani Ragan with Renee Watson and Arnaldo Pereira

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 |

Jay and Lani Ragan with Renee Watson and Arnaldo Pereira

Buy this Photo
Share
Sue Rosin was honored at Michael's On East Jan. 19.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School recognized another of its exemplary figures at the fourth annual Goldie Feldman Award Brunch Jan. 19 at Michael's On East.

The brunch honored Sue Rosin, who was at the event alongside her friends and family. The program started with a cocktail hour before guests sat down to hear from Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Dan Ceaser. What followed was food, a musical interlude from Ava Rosin, and words from Sue Rosin herself.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement