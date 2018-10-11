Heritage Harbour women bring a full house

Judy Woods has played canasta for decades, but she never tires of the card game.

Also known as “hand and foot,” it is a game she learned from her grandmother, Flossie Woods, while growing up in Indiana.

“I learned it as a young girl,” the Heritage Harbour resident said. “I still love it.”

Woods on Oct. 10 joined about two dozen other women from Heritage Harbour for the Stonebrook Women’s Fourth Annual Card and Game Party, held at Heritage Harbour Golf Club. Ladies enjoyed lunch and tea, door prizes and a variety of card and other games during the event.