Harbor Acres home features unique space on the bay

A home in Sarasota's Harbor Acres neighborhood topped all transactions in Sarasota real estate the week of April 16.

The home at 1344 Harbor Drive, which has five bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 6,322 square feet of living area, sold for $3,275,000.

According to Sarasota County property records, R. Jack and Victoria Chapman, of Sarasota, sold the house to Richard Saba, trustee, of Sarasota.

Reid Murphy, of Developers Realty, the selling agent, said the house's most unique characteristic is its spacious pool area, which overlooks Sarasota Bay. “The quality and size of this home makes it unique, but it really has a picturesque backyard,” Murphy said. “It’s just a beautiful house in a great neighborhood.”

Originally built in 1949, the home was renovated in 2004. It features high ceilings, and large sliding doors and windows on the rear of the house provide views of the pool area and bay. The home also features a dock that sits on a deep sailboat water basin.

The downstairs area of the home provides ample entertaining space, including a grand salon with a fireplace, a formal dining room and two powder rooms.

The home previously sold for $2,275,000 in 2011.