Steve Reid signs the board that will be built into a home for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity thanks volunteers

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 |

Pierre Dagenais and Craig Ervin help hand out t-shirts to event goers.

The volunteers, donors and community partners were invited to dine on the breakfast buffet.

Linda Fasanelli and Beth York

Habitat for Humanity Sarasota Program Director Rhonda Leiberick, Habitat for Humanity Sarasota CEO Renee Snyder and Habitat for Humanity Sarasota Board Member David Langhout

David Langhout and Jeff Eslinger

JoAnn Pacinza, Anna Wilson, Machelle Maner and Judy Williams

Habitat for Humanity's annual meeting accompanied a celebration of volunteers.

Maria Rocha and Rachelle Tirey

FCCI's Lisa Adamaitis and Melanie Reda

Mark Kowalski, Frank Maggio and Jenn Poppen

Kenyahta Martin and Diane Hicks

Guests were invited to sign this wall, which will be built into a house for a family.

Julie Watkins, Habitat for Humanity Sarasota Board Member Carl Watkins with Habitat for Humanity Sarasota Major Gifts Office Jay Berman

Together We Build served as a way to celebrate volunteers, donors and community partners.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

For Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, building walls is something to celebrate.

At the Together We Build fellowship breakfast on Friday, Jan. 25, the organization honored its volunteers, donors and community partners. In addition, Habitat for Humanity had its annual meeting to discuss the upcoming year and the year just past. The early-morning event meant breakfast was served to everyone in attendance.  In the past year, Habitat helped 22 families by building them homes with an affordable mortgage.

A centerpiece of the event was a wall for volunteers and supporters to sign. It will be incorporated into a home being built this year by Habitat.

