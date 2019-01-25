Habitat for Humanity thanks volunteers

For Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, building walls is something to celebrate.

At the Together We Build fellowship breakfast on Friday, Jan. 25, the organization honored its volunteers, donors and community partners. In addition, Habitat for Humanity had its annual meeting to discuss the upcoming year and the year just past. The early-morning event meant breakfast was served to everyone in attendance. In the past year, Habitat helped 22 families by building them homes with an affordable mortgage.

A centerpiece of the event was a wall for volunteers and supporters to sign. It will be incorporated into a home being built this year by Habitat.