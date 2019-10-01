As B.D. Gullett Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Sarah Body made her way through the hallways of the school, she was surrounded by pink.

The students, teachers and staff of the school dressed in pink Oct. 1 to show support for Body, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2018.

"The support has been tremendous," Body said. "Just having that support has been the only thing that's gotten me through some of the not-so-good days."

Besides wearing pink, some students and teachers dyed their hair pink or had breast cancer awareness ribbons temporarily written or tattooed on them. The PTO also wrote encouraging messages like "hope, "you've got this" and "we are in this together" in chalk on the sidewalk leading to the entrance of the school.

"We're a family here, so we wanted to rally around to support her," said Toni Schroer, assistant principal.

Students, teachers and staff will continue to wear pink every Tuesday throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in support of Body who will undergo a sixth chemotherapy treatment at the end of October.