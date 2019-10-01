 Skip to main content
Fourth-grade teachers Lee Anne Durkee, Sarah Body and Danielle Herrmann join Chompy, the mascot,. Body was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2018.

Gullett Gators take up the fight in Lakewood Ranch

Fourth-grader Jordyn Forest gives a pink bracelet she made to fourth grade teacher Sarah Body. Forest said she wanted to do something nice for Body, so she made the bracelet.

Fourth-grade teacher Sarah Body stands by a chalk drawing that leads to the entrance of B.D. Gullett Elementary School. The PTO drew the messages like "you've got this" and "we are in this together" to show support for Body.

The PTO created chalk drawings to share messages of support for fourth grade teacher Sarah Body. The drawings are on the sidewalk leading up to the entrance of the school.

Fourth-graders Anna Kayan and Hannah Wilk dressed in pink. Kayan said she wanted to "go all pink" with her clothing, cat ears and streak of pink in her hair.

Fourth-graders Vanessa Vazquez, Jayson Franklin, Ashlyn Withers, Jordyn Forest and Elizabeth Suggs all wear pink.

Although Michael Smolka isn't a student of fourth-grade teacher Sarah Body, he had breast cancer awareness ribbons drawn on his arms and face to support her.

Lex Duis, Anthony Spino and Aryan Aguilera dyed their hair pink and dressed in pink. Spino also had breast cancer awareness ribbons painted on the sides of his head.

PTO member Julia Fitzpatrick walks outside with Chompy, B.D. Gullet Elementary School's mascot, decked out in pink before getting into the formation of a ribbon for an aerial photo.

Students wrote messages on hearts and posted them as decorations.

Fourth-grade teacher Sarah Body, who was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, said she couldn't have asked for a better class as they continue to support her while she undergoes treatments.

Gullett Elementary School has pink out day to support teacher battling breast cancer.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

As B.D. Gullett Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Sarah Body made her way through the hallways of the school, she was surrounded by pink.

The students, teachers and staff of the school dressed in pink Oct. 1 to show support for Body, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2018. 

"The support has been tremendous," Body said. "Just having that support has been the only thing that's gotten me through some of the not-so-good days."

Besides wearing pink, some students and teachers dyed their hair pink or had breast cancer awareness ribbons temporarily written or tattooed on them. The PTO also wrote encouraging messages like "hope, "you've got this" and "we are in this together" in chalk on the sidewalk leading to the entrance of the school.

"We're a family here, so we wanted to rally around to support her," said Toni Schroer, assistant principal.

Students, teachers and staff will continue to wear pink every Tuesday throughout October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in support of Body who will undergo a sixth chemotherapy treatment at the end of October.

