White hydrangeas made for big centerpieces on a few of the tables.

Gulf Coast Builders Exchange gathers for drinks, awards and leadership changes

The GCBX membership is made up of around 400 companies in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

Nate and Leah Yoder with Amy and Neil Rainford.

Chip Swider, Admir Veljacic and Mirza Velic

Wesley Benman, Joe Hembree and William Russell

Nick Romano and Paul Ciambriello

Michael Bennett and Jimmy Patronis

Executive director Mary Doughtery and incoming chairman Brian Leaver

Doug Sutter and Chuck Jacobson

Coleen Miller and Beth Kairns

Brian and Katherine Leaver, Kirk Bauer and Shannon Barrier

Tracy Meeham and Shean Jennings

Incoming Chairman Brian Leaver, Executive Director Mary Doughtery and Outgoing Chairman Kevin Hicks

Ron Beck, Will Robinson, John Lacivita and David Sessions

The GCBX awards dinner was hosted on Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Gulf Coast Builders Exchange held their annual installation and awards dinner to give out awards and watch the gavel exchange hands on Feb. 1.

In the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, GCBX chairman Kevin Hicks, CEO of Gator Grading & Paving, passed his leadership role onto incoming chairman Brian Leaver, senior vice president for Tandem Construction. Awards were also given out, including the chairman’s award to Ed Hunzeker, the Manatee County administrator.

The speaker for the night was Jimmy Patronis, chief financial officer of Florida. Patronis discussed the financial health of Florida and other issues surrounding the business community.

