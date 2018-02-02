Gulf Coast Builders Exchange gathers for drinks, awards and leadership changes

The Gulf Coast Builders Exchange held their annual installation and awards dinner to give out awards and watch the gavel exchange hands on Feb. 1.

In the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, GCBX chairman Kevin Hicks, CEO of Gator Grading & Paving, passed his leadership role onto incoming chairman Brian Leaver, senior vice president for Tandem Construction. Awards were also given out, including the chairman’s award to Ed Hunzeker, the Manatee County administrator.

The speaker for the night was Jimmy Patronis, chief financial officer of Florida. Patronis discussed the financial health of Florida and other issues surrounding the business community.