Guide Dogs Walkathon draws a thousand supporters to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

Southeastern Guide Dogs' Shawn Brown knows the peace he has enjoyed since his support dog, Pella, came into his life.

So Brown was especially happy when he watched as approximately 1,000 people and their dogs fill the path at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota March 5 for the Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon, which returned as an in-person event after a virtual walk in 2021.

The Walkathon is the largest fundraiser of the year for Southeastern Guide Dogs, which receives no government funding while also offering its services at no cost. The organization's role encompasses breeding and training a variety of elite guide and service dogs including Gold Star Family and White Star Family dogs.

Brown has benefitted from the nonprofit and he would like to see others share the same joy.

A veteran who suffers from PTSD, he would wake up with cold sweats before Pella.

"That experience by itself makes it hard to rest, because you close your eyes and you have to see the things that you lived through," he said. "My dog has been incredible. When I got Pella, literally, if she didn't move, I didn't move. A lot of our dogs, we're able to send them into a dark house to turn on a light. There are so many things that are incredible."

The walk began near the Nathan Benderson Park finish tower and wrapped partway around the lake, then ended with a return journey along the same path. Afterward were activities including a demonstration of the organization's service dogs, in which Marisa Blanco, a trainer, took the stage with Astro, a Labrador retriever from Houston, and showed off Astro's ability to fetch objects and avoid obstacles.

The walkathon also offered food vendors, a raffle, and games for kids. The dogs had a space where they could run free and chase artificial prey.

Southeastern Guide Dogs staff members said the event was ultimately about supporting a good cause.