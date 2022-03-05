 Skip to main content
The Sarasota Polo Club mascot for 2020, Mason Chukker, gets a belly rub from Alex Jeanroy, the Lakewood Ranch co-area coordinator for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

Guide Dogs Walkathon draws a thousand supporters to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022

The Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon begins at Nathan Benderson Park.

A Yorkshire terrier, Sparky, runs free in an area designated to let dogs play.

Dave Daily, Gill Ruderman, and Graham Ellis of VFW Braden River Post 12055 offer guests refreshments to support Southeastern Guide Dogs for its services to veterans.

Bradenton's Betty and Ed Burton walk their golden retriever Sammy in honor of Sammy's late brother Eddie.

Sarasota's Lucy and James Emanuel of Sarasota give their Yorkshire terrier Sparky a little love.

Caroline, the golden retriever of Bob Clinkingbeard and Pamela Kluge from Ellenton, chases a toy.

Richard and Lynette Heisler of Sun City Center walk Rumer and Mandy.

Pamela Kluge of Ellenton sits with her dog Scout, who prefers watching the other dogs run.

Onlookers watch the demonstration of service dog skills.

Labrador retriever Astro takes a bow for trainer Marisa Blanco of Southeastern Guide Dogs.

The Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon nears the turn onto Cattleman Road.

Walkers pack the sidewalk during the Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon at Nathan Benderson Park.

Southeastern Guide Dogs hosts major fundraiser at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Southeastern Guide Dogs' Shawn Brown knows the peace he has enjoyed since his support dog, Pella, came into his life.

So Brown was especially happy when he watched as approximately 1,000 people and their dogs fill the path at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota March 5 for the Southeastern Guide Dogs Walkathon, which returned as an in-person event after a virtual walk in 2021.

The Walkathon is the largest fundraiser of the year for Southeastern Guide Dogs, which receives no government funding while also offering its services at no cost. The organization's role encompasses breeding and training a variety of elite guide and service dogs including Gold Star Family and White Star Family dogs.

Brown has benefitted from the nonprofit and he would like to see others share the same joy.

A veteran who suffers from PTSD, he would wake up with cold sweats before Pella. 

"That experience by itself makes it hard to rest, because you close your eyes and you have to see the things that you lived through," he said. "My dog has been incredible. When I got Pella, literally, if she didn't move, I didn't move. A lot of our dogs, we're able to send them into a dark house to turn on a light. There are so many things that are incredible."

The walk began near the Nathan Benderson Park finish tower and wrapped partway around the lake, then ended with a return journey along the same path. Afterward were activities including a demonstration of the organization's service dogs, in which Marisa Blanco, a trainer, took the stage with Astro, a Labrador retriever from Houston, and showed off Astro's ability to fetch objects and avoid obstacles. 

The walkathon also offered food vendors, a raffle, and games for kids. The dogs had a space where they could run free and chase artificial prey.

Southeastern Guide Dogs staff members said the event was ultimately about supporting a good cause. 

