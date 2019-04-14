 Skip to main content
Bill Greenfield, 2017 Prize Recipient David Burnett, 2019 Prize Recipient Helga Davis and Joni Greenfield

Greenfield Prize awarded to composer Helga Davis

Iris Burnett, Executive Director Bruce Rodgers and Lisa Rubinstein

Jeff and Chairwoman Nikki Sedacca

Executive Director Bruce Rodgers, 2019 Prize Recipient Helga Davis and Debbi Benedict

The 2019 Prize Recipient was Helga Davis.

Susan Brainerd, Alan Quinby, Bev Koski and Carole Crosby

Patricia Caswell, Susan Brainerd and Jacobina Trump

Felice Schulaner, Megen Macdonald and Maggie Davenport

The ballroom was decorated in gold and red.

Orchids in multiple colored centered the tables.

Chairwoman Nikki Sedacca helped decorate the tables with greenery from her garden.

Bill Epstein and Beth Hymel

Charlotte and Charles Perret

Craig Badinger, Georgia Court and Robin Radin

Elizabeth Stewart and Anne Patterson

Dale Sprintz and Ruthie Maass

Larry and Arlene Dunn with Mary Davenport

Bavel Kapic, Mike Jerde and Malcolm Lazin

Roy Cohen, Ellen Berman, Roxie Jerde and Pamela and David Snetro

Jill Berg and Cynthia Tremblay

Lisa High and Mark Smithh

The Greenfield Prize Award Dinner was held April 14 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Greenfield Prize Award Dinner celebrated composer Helga Davis April 14 at Michael's On East. 

Each year, Hermitage Artist Retreat honors the Greenfield Prize Award winner with a celebration dinner. The Greenfield Prize is a $30,000 commission awarded to someone in drama, music or visual art to bee used towards progressing their works. 

The evening began with a cocktail hour before Debbi Benedict, Roxie Jerde and Executive Director Bruce Rodgers took the stage to thank guests, sponsors and talk about the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Dinner followed, then Helga Davis accepted her award. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

