Greenfield Prize awarded to composer Helga Davis

The Greenfield Prize Award Dinner celebrated composer Helga Davis April 14 at Michael's On East.

Each year, Hermitage Artist Retreat honors the Greenfield Prize Award winner with a celebration dinner. The Greenfield Prize is a $30,000 commission awarded to someone in drama, music or visual art to bee used towards progressing their works.

The evening began with a cocktail hour before Debbi Benedict, Roxie Jerde and Executive Director Bruce Rodgers took the stage to thank guests, sponsors and talk about the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Dinner followed, then Helga Davis accepted her award.