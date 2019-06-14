Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrates small businesses

Small business were put on display during the 29th annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards, hosted by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. More than 500 guests gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota to celebrate the achievements of small businesses in the Sarasota community.

"What an incredible honor and recognition for our community," said Heather Kasten, president of Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. "It's not just the world-renowned beaches and the rich cultural history here. They all do contribute to the allure of Sarasota, but I think that everyone in this room also knows that at the heart of recognition and Sarasota's prosperity are the men and women of our business community."

Awards were given in the categories of hospitality and tourism, nonprofit, products and services, professional services, retail and top small business of the year.

To qualify, businesses had to be a member of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, operate with 75 employees or less and be a locally owned-and-operated organization for a minimum of three years.