Jennifer Rominecki, president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrates small businesses

Cabot Hart, Jim Kuhlman and Will Cromie

Cumberland Advisors wins Professional Services Business of the Year.

Elain Hammond, Lexie Guanchez and Lauren Tominelli

Les McCurdy of McCurdy's Comedy Theatre emcees the ceremony.

Heather Kasten, chamber president, and Brittany Lamont, vice president of the chamber.

Kaylee Betts and Jenny Townsend of Music Compound pose with Heather Kransten (left) and Beth Ebersole.

Kristi Hockinson and Shauna Donahue

Peter Wish, chairman of Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, presents the Hospitality and Tourism Organization of the Year.

Michelle Kapreilian, CEO of Forty Carrots Family Center

Andy Guz, CEO of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center CEO, announces Professional Services Business of the Year.

Sandy Rodriguez (left) owner of Unlimited Comfort Mattress Factory wins Retail Business of the Year.

Marcia Dmochowski, general manager of Hyatt Regency Sarasota, gives the award for Nonprofit Organization of the Year.

Beth Ebersole, shareholder of Kerkering Barberio Co., presents the award for Products and Services Business of the Year.

Michelle Kapreilian, CEO of Forty Carrots Family Center, Heather Kasten, and Marcia Dmochowski

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens wins Top Honor Small Business of the Year.

Five local Sarasota business were awarded at the 2019 Small Business Awards on June 14.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Community Reporter

Small business were put on display during the 29th annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards, hosted by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. More than 500 guests gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota to celebrate the achievements of small businesses in the Sarasota community.

"What an incredible honor and recognition for our community," said Heather Kasten, president of Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. "It's not just the world-renowned beaches and the rich cultural history here. They all do contribute to the allure of Sarasota, but I think that everyone in this room also knows that at the heart of recognition and Sarasota's prosperity are the men and women of our business community."

Awards were given in the categories of hospitality and tourism, nonprofit, products and services, professional services, retail and top small business of the year. 

To qualify, businesses had to be a member of The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, operate with 75 employees or less and be a locally owned-and-operated organization for a minimum of three years.

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

