Kennedy, Sheri, Kayleigh, Kelsi and Kevin Hart

Great Father's Day Race celebrates dad

Sunday, Jun. 17, 2018 |

Kazmiere and Anya Harris with their father, Robert.

Carl and Karen Russel with Maria and Dee Spanolios

Raj Shukla and Parag Baldha

Tristan, Sawyer and Kristi Fliss

Kriscie Farlin, Mia Albright Sligar, Amy Sligar, Averie Fralin, Jim Fralin and Lily Culver

Runners do some stretches before the big race.

Participants take a group photo at the start and finish line before the race.

Runners begin the race.

Participants ran with their dads and families or cheered them on from the sidelines.

The Great Father's Day 5K Race brings fun, fitness, and fathers together at Siesta Key Beach on June 16.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Hundreds of runners and walkers kicked up some sand on Siesta Key Beach on June 16 in honor of Father’s Day. The Great Father’s Day 5K Race brought families together to celebrate dad’s special day through fun and fitness.

Participants ran with their fathers or cheered them on from the sidelines. Others ran in memory of the dads and father figures in their lives. Organizers R.J. Huebert and Claire Selius started the event in 2013 in Tampa before bringing the event to Siesta Key to the following year. Huebert said many families have made it an annual tradition.

