Great Father's Day Race celebrates dad

Hundreds of runners and walkers kicked up some sand on Siesta Key Beach on June 16 in honor of Father’s Day. The Great Father’s Day 5K Race brought families together to celebrate dad’s special day through fun and fitness.

Participants ran with their fathers or cheered them on from the sidelines. Others ran in memory of the dads and father figures in their lives. Organizers R.J. Huebert and Claire Selius started the event in 2013 in Tampa before bringing the event to Siesta Key to the following year. Huebert said many families have made it an annual tradition.