Prospective tenant Roberta Echard chats with Grand Living residents Judy Albert and Marji Tronvold, who both moved in Oct. 1.

Grand opening for Lakewood Ranch retirement community

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 |

Veterans in VFW Post 12055 help raise the American and other flags during the Oct. 15 ceremony.

VFW Post 12055 members Gill Ruderman and Charley Busack raised flags with the help of Grand Living's Tim Hutchens, also a veteran.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance President and CEO Dom DiMaio commends Grand Living on its investment in Lakewood Ranch and how the new facility creates opportunity for Lakewood Ranch residents as they age.

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch Executive Director Michele Orlando, in red, and Grand Living National Director of Sales and Marketing Bob Delle Donne (in front of ribbon) cut a ceremonial ribbon in front of staff members.

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch's executive chef Michael Norman claps after a ribbon cutting before heading inside to serve desserts and appetizers to guests.

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch residents Carol and Dale Hirschy moved in Sept. 30 and made sure to attend the ceremony.

Ken and Judy Brown moved in to Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch on Oct. 9. "It exceeds our expectations," Judy Brown said.

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch is designed to feel like a luxurious resort. This room is a library area with books and tables.

New residents already moving into 172-unit Grand Living.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Ever since Carol and Dale Hirschy moved to Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch on Sept. 30, they said it has felt a bit like Christmas.

They have been busy receiving and arranging new furniture and decorations, enjoying the food and attending resident activities at the new 172-bed retirement community near the southeast corner of Lorraine Road and University Parkway.

They joined in the celebration Oct. 15 of Grand Living’s grand opening during a ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony.

“It’s excellent; how can we complain?” Carol Hirschy said of her new home. “We’ve only been here two weeks, and there are so many things to enjoy.”

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch is a four-story, 200,000-square-foot facility with 172 rental units ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments. The facility is designed so that residents can transition from independent to assisted living without having to move. Moving only becomes necessary if memory care is required.

The facility offers three dining experiences, a grand salon and spa, a fitness area, a performing arts theater and programming for residents.

Nicholas McLaughlin, Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch’s head of sales and marketing, said the community welcomed its first resident Sept. 24 and had 19 residents as of the Oct. 15 ceremony.

“Today identifies us as part of the community, opening our doors to Lakewood Ranch,” McLaughlin said.

Laura Cole, the senior vice president of LWR Communities, said that Lakewood Ranch strives to offer multigenerational housing options.

“We’re thrilled this is a new option for our residents and those looking [to live in] Lakewood Ranch,” Cole said.

