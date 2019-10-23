Ever since Carol and Dale Hirschy moved to Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch on Sept. 30, they said it has felt a bit like Christmas.

They have been busy receiving and arranging new furniture and decorations, enjoying the food and attending resident activities at the new 172-bed retirement community near the southeast corner of Lorraine Road and University Parkway.

They joined in the celebration Oct. 15 of Grand Living’s grand opening during a ribbon-cutting and flag-raising ceremony.

“It’s excellent; how can we complain?” Carol Hirschy said of her new home. “We’ve only been here two weeks, and there are so many things to enjoy.”

Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch is a four-story, 200,000-square-foot facility with 172 rental units ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments. The facility is designed so that residents can transition from independent to assisted living without having to move. Moving only becomes necessary if memory care is required.

The facility offers three dining experiences, a grand salon and spa, a fitness area, a performing arts theater and programming for residents.

Nicholas McLaughlin, Grand Living at Lakewood Ranch’s head of sales and marketing, said the community welcomed its first resident Sept. 24 and had 19 residents as of the Oct. 15 ceremony.

“Today identifies us as part of the community, opening our doors to Lakewood Ranch,” McLaughlin said.

Laura Cole, the senior vice president of LWR Communities, said that Lakewood Ranch strives to offer multigenerational housing options.

“We’re thrilled this is a new option for our residents and those looking [to live in] Lakewood Ranch,” Cole said.