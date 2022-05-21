Graduation 2022: Riverview High

Riverview High seniors moved their cap tassels from one side to the other on Saturday morning at Robarts Arena, signifying their new roles as young adults who are free from high school.

About 600 of them walked the stage and accepted diplomas in front of beaming friends, family, school faculty and staff.

Together, they heard well wishes from their senior class leaders, which included a salute by class president Alexander Kempton to his classmates heading to the armed forces, and tales of perseverance for their experiences with remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior Grace Fehr delivered her address "The Climbers'' as the winner of the annual Senior Speaker Award. She spoke of coming to Riverview High as a shy new student, working hard to adjust after moving from New York,

"Quitting can become a habit just as easily as winning can," she said. "In hard times, don't stop trying. Hold on, hold fast, hold out and don't quit. Keep. On. Climbing."