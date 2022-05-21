 Skip to main content
Teacher Cyndi Weitzel joins Sheldon Young Jr., Thomas McNear and Devonte Henry.

Graduation 2022: Riverview High

Each graduate received a program with which to remember the day.

Tanya Kolesnikov and Shayna Paquette arrive to get ready for the ceremony.

Elizabeth Bain performs a sign language translation of The Star Spangled Banner.

The ROTC Color Guard is joined by the Kiltie Pipers in presenting the American and Florida flag.

Riverview High principal Erin del Castillo welcomes friends, family, faculty, staff and students to Robarts Arena.

Seated graduates who have already received their diplomas watch their classmates proceed across the stage.

Attendees passed through a security checkpoint before entering Robarts Arena.

Senior members of the Riverview High choir sing The Star Spangled Banner.

Sheldon Young Jr., Thomas McNear and Devonte Henry enjoy some time before the ceremony.

Gregory Crenshaw and Sharon Jackson honor their daughter, Ja'Nylaa Crenshaw, with their graduation day T-shirts.

Robarts Arena was packed for the Riverview High graduation.

The Riverview High band performs a whimsical medley of music from Star Wars, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and the NBC Nightly News.

The first group of seniors walk into Robarts Arena.

McKenna Flaherty joins her class in preparing for the ceremony.

Giovanni Emilio Giacometti has his cap's tassel moved from one side to the other, signifying his graduation.

Kayden Mangel and Jaydis Marquez walk with their class toward the entrance of Robarts Arena.

Ja'Nylaa Crenshaw gets her cap adjusted just so.

The entire event was live-streamed.

Graduates proceed forward to receive their diplomas while their classmates watch.

Graduates proceed forward to receive their diplomas while their classmates watch.

Class president Alexander Kempton pays tribute to graduates heading into military service.

Grace Fehr presents her address, "The Climbers,'' chosen from 10 submissions made by classmates for the big day.

Dr. Brennan Asplen and several Sarasota County School Board members were on stage during the proceedings.

About 600 seniors accept diplomas before hearing a classmate's address, urging them to "Keep. On. Climbing."
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Riverview High seniors moved their cap tassels from one side to the other on Saturday morning at Robarts Arena, signifying their new roles as young adults who are free from high school. 

About 600 of them walked the stage and accepted diplomas in front of beaming friends, family, school faculty and staff. 

Together, they heard well wishes from their senior class leaders, which included a salute by class president Alexander Kempton to his classmates heading to the armed forces, and tales of perseverance for their experiences with remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Senior Grace Fehr delivered her address "The Climbers'' as the winner of the annual Senior Speaker Award. She spoke of coming to Riverview High as a shy new student, working hard to adjust after moving from New York, 

"Quitting can become a  habit just as easily as winning can," she said. "In hard times, don't stop trying. Hold on, hold fast, hold out and don't quit. Keep. On. Climbing."

