Goodwill Manasota Ambassadors honored at awards dinner

Seven honorees stepped on the stage Oct. 17 at Michael's On East to collect their Goodwill Manasota Ambassador of the Year and Team Member of the Year awards.

Each year, Goodwill Manasota honors Goodwill Ambassadors and an employee who exemplify the Goodwill mission of "Changing lives through the power of work."

The dinner started with social hour, then moved into the program. This was the first major event for Gray Videnka since she stepped up into the role of Vice President of the Foundation. Videnka welcomed guests to the dinner as they enjoyed a starter salad.

Todd Hughes, manager of the Veteran Services, continued the program by leading the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer with Bayside Community Church Pastor, Greg Hatch.

After dinner, ambassadors of the year honorees Ashley Brown, Sherry and Tom Koski, Ron Allen, Jacueline Moore and Carl Hunsinger took turns gracing the stage to collect their award. Team Member of the Year Honoree Suzanne Ottomanelli also took the stage and gave a moving speech detailing how being employed at Goodwill Manasota turned her life around for the better.

The evening concluded with a benediction with Pastor Hatch.