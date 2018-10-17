 Skip to main content
The awards for the honorees sat on stage.

Goodwill Manasota Ambassadors honored at awards dinner

Desserts were the centerpieces on the tables.

Margaret and TIm Videnka

Dawn Tate and Donn Githens

Garry, Marie and Honoree Suzanne Ottomanelli with Vincent Duval

Daniel Hancock and Leanne Jensen

Jacki Dezelski, Honoree Ashley Brown and Pam Truitt

Honoree Suzanne Ottomanelli, VP of the Foundation Gray Videnka and CEO and President Bob Rosinsky

Stephanie Grepling, Maribeth Phillips and Lou Ann Linn

Honorees Carl Hunsinger, Sherry and Tom Koski, President and CEO Bob Rosinsky with Honorees Ashley Brown, Jacueline Moore and Ron Allen

Petra Jordan and David Slomack

Peter and Keli Crowley

Aly Busse and Karen Stults

Sheri Holcomb and Ashley Levandowski

Nathalie McCulloch and Jennifer Gemmeke

VP of the Foundation Gray Videnka welcomes guests.

President and CEO Bob Rosinsky handed out the awards.

President and CEO Bob Rosinsky and Honoree Ashley Brown

A guest takes a photo of the honorees receiving their awards.

Honoree Sherry Koski thanks President and CEO Bob Rosinsky.

Honoree Tom Koski helps his mother as she is recognized.

Team Member of the Year Suzanne Ottomanelli gave a heartfelt thank you speech.

The Goodwill Manasota Community Ambassador of the Year Awards Dinner was held Oct. 17 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Seven honorees stepped on the stage Oct. 17 at Michael's On East to collect their Goodwill Manasota Ambassador of the Year and Team Member of the Year awards.

Each year, Goodwill Manasota honors Goodwill Ambassadors and an employee who exemplify the Goodwill mission of "Changing lives through the power of work." 

The dinner started with social hour, then moved into the program. This was the first major event for Gray Videnka since she stepped up into the role of Vice President of the Foundation.  Videnka welcomed guests to the dinner as they enjoyed a starter salad. 

Todd Hughes, manager of the Veteran Services, continued the program by leading the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a prayer with Bayside Community Church Pastor, Greg Hatch. 

After dinner, ambassadors of the year honorees Ashley Brown, Sherry and Tom Koski, Ron Allen, Jacueline Moore and Carl Hunsinger took turns gracing the stage to collect their award. Team Member of the Year Honoree Suzanne Ottomanelli also took the stage and gave a moving speech detailing how being employed at Goodwill Manasota turned her life around for the better. 

The evening concluded with a benediction with Pastor Hatch.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

