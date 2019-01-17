 Skip to main content
SPARCC Auxiliary President Linda Bergen and SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays

Golfers scramble for SPARCC

SPARCC Auxiliary President Linda Bergen and SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays

Event co-chairwomen Margo Bischof and Sandy Fulkerson, SPARCC Communications Manager Cherie Heasley and and event co-chairwoman Sandy Keir

Event co-chairwomen Margo Bischof and Sandy Fulkerson, SPARCC Communications Manager Cherie Heasley and and event co-chairwoman Sandy Keir

SPARCC Auxiliary President Linda Bergen, Nancy Raymond, Andee Luther and Cheryl Jann-Ferreira

SPARCC Auxiliary President Linda Bergen, Nancy Raymond, Andee Luther and Cheryl Jann-Ferreira

Golfers participated in a ring toss where they tossed a ring and if it went around a bottle of alcohol, they won the bottle.

Golfers participated in a ring toss where they tossed a ring and if it went around a bottle of alcohol, they won the bottle.

Margaret Lachman and Arlene Klein

Margaret Lachman and Arlene Klein

Debbie Reese and Brenda Deona

Debbie Reese and Brenda Deona

Laurie Zollinger, Amy Brown and Katie Moulton

Laurie Zollinger, Amy Brown and Katie Moulton

Penny Wolf and Becky Smothers

Penny Wolf and Becky Smothers

Joann Stein, Lesli Hopping and Tami Blowers

Joann Stein, Lesli Hopping and Tami Blowers

Bob Viaene, George Bessette and David Marshman

Bob Viaene, George Bessette and David Marshman

The inaugural SPARCC Auxiliary Winter Golf Tournament teed off on Jan. 17.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Golfers played with a purpose Jan. 17.

About 70 golfers gathered at the Harbourside Golf Course for the inaugural Auxiliary Winter Golf Tournament benefiting Safe Place And Rape Crisis Center.

As players gathered near the course, they dropped off donations for SPARCC before enjoying a continental breakfast and playing a ring toss game with prizes on the line. 

The shotgun start for the four-person scramble was at 8:30 a.m. Lunch, a raffle and auction were also planned.

