Golfers scramble for SPARCC

Golfers played with a purpose Jan. 17.

About 70 golfers gathered at the Harbourside Golf Course for the inaugural Auxiliary Winter Golf Tournament benefiting Safe Place And Rape Crisis Center.

As players gathered near the course, they dropped off donations for SPARCC before enjoying a continental breakfast and playing a ring toss game with prizes on the line.

The shotgun start for the four-person scramble was at 8:30 a.m. Lunch, a raffle and auction were also planned.