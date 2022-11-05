 Skip to main content
Delhi representing Satchel's Last Resort at a fundraiser at the Longboat Key Club. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Golfers give rescue animals a last resort

Delhi representing Satchel's Last Resort at a fundraiser at the Longboat Key Club. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Satchel's Last Resort holds a fundraiser on Nov. 5 at the Longboat Key Club.

Satchel's Last Resort holds a fundraiser on Nov. 5 at the Longboat Key Club.

Jerry and Kathleen Bradford with Danielle and David Dashiell.

Jerry and Kathleen Bradford with Danielle and David Dashiell.

Lance Jaakola, Jackie Ott Jaakola and Ann Fries

Lance Jaakola, Jackie Ott Jaakola and Ann Fries

Satchel's Last Resort is a no-kill animal rescue in Sarasota.

Satchel's Last Resort is a no-kill animal rescue in Sarasota.

Board president Page Knoebel and board vice-president Jacky Townsend.

Board president Page Knoebel and board vice-president Jacky Townsend.

Cappy, a 5-year-old labradoodle.

Cappy, a 5-year-old labradoodle.

Delhi gets some love.

Delhi gets some love.

At four years old, Delhi gets around with or without wheels.

At four years old, Delhi gets around with or without wheels.

One-year-old Leia is ready to be adopted.

One-year-old Leia is ready to be adopted.

Edible flowers accent the dessert table.

Edible flowers accent the dessert table.

Doug and Jade Kafer, Mason Salata and Shawn Caffrey

Doug and Jade Kafer, Mason Salata and Shawn Caffrey

Richard Colyer with Mike, Debbie and Cutter Smither

Richard Colyer with Mike, Debbie and Cutter Smither

Golfers help themselves to a buffet and some shade after a sunny morning on the course.

Golfers help themselves to a buffet and some shade after a sunny morning on the course.

Jim Karall and Brenda Noll enjoy lunch after a round of golf.

Jim Karall and Brenda Noll enjoy lunch after a round of golf.

Ronaldo needs thousands of dollars in medical care after being hit by a car.

Ronaldo needs thousands of dollars in medical care after being hit by a car.

Ryan Henderson, Keith Pope, Pete Huber and Eric Howard

Ryan Henderson, Keith Pope, Pete Huber and Eric Howard

A helicopter lands on the golf course at the Longboat Key Club.

A helicopter lands on the golf course at the Longboat Key Club.

Page Knobel and Terry O'Hara retrieve the helicopter's hole-in-ones.

Page Knobel and Terry O'Hara retrieve the helicopter's hole-in-ones.

Page Knoebel holds the winning golf balls for the 50/50 raffle.

Page Knoebel holds the winning golf balls for the 50/50 raffle.

Satchel's Last Resort is a no-kill shelter in Sarasota for animals with no place else to go.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

When animals are in need, Longboat Key is a good place to start. Satchel’s Last Resort held a fundraiser on Nov. 5 at the Longboat Key Club to help Ronaldo and others like him.

“Ronaldo is a dog that was probably hit by a car and dragged,” Board President Page Knoebel said, adding that both of his hips had to be removed.

Ronaldo’s care will cost in the thousands. Satchel’s is a no-kill shelter. “Last resort” is in the name because other shelters can't take these animals either due to medical expenses or behavioral issues.

But after Saturday, Ronaldo will get the care he needs to become healthy and adoptable. More than 120 supporters came out to play golf, eat lunch and watch a helicopter try to make a hole in one for a 50/50 raffle prize.

The helicopter pulled it off twice. Two lucky golfers won $2,000, and Ronaldo took home double.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

