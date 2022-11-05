Golfers give rescue animals a last resort

When animals are in need, Longboat Key is a good place to start. Satchel’s Last Resort held a fundraiser on Nov. 5 at the Longboat Key Club to help Ronaldo and others like him.

“Ronaldo is a dog that was probably hit by a car and dragged,” Board President Page Knoebel said, adding that both of his hips had to be removed.

Ronaldo’s care will cost in the thousands. Satchel’s is a no-kill shelter. “Last resort” is in the name because other shelters can't take these animals either due to medical expenses or behavioral issues.

But after Saturday, Ronaldo will get the care he needs to become healthy and adoptable. More than 120 supporters came out to play golf, eat lunch and watch a helicopter try to make a hole in one for a 50/50 raffle prize.

The helicopter pulled it off twice. Two lucky golfers won $2,000, and Ronaldo took home double.