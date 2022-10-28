 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Paula Creamer watches her first shot of the day during the $25K Showdown at PopStroke's UTC location. Creamer teamed with Rickie Fowler at the event. (Photos by Ryan Kohn)

Golf pros Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer fall in PopStroke's $25K Showdown

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Paula Creamer watches her first shot of the day during the $25K Showdown at PopStroke's UTC location. Creamer teamed with Rickie Fowler at the event. (Photos by Ryan Kohn)

Rickie Fowler adjusts his hat and glasses before a shot at the $25K Showdown. Fowler said putting at the venue is a lot different than putting on the PGA Tour.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Rickie Fowler adjusts his hat and glasses before a shot at the $25K Showdown. Fowler said putting at the venue is a lot different than putting on the PGA Tour.

Chris Johnson watches a putt at the $25K Showdown. Johnson said he and partner Jacob Stasiulewicz played the courses at PopStroke approximately 100 times this week in preparation for the event.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Chris Johnson watches a putt at the $25K Showdown. Johnson said he and partner Jacob Stasiulewicz played the courses at PopStroke approximately 100 times this week in preparation for the event.

Jacob Stasiulewicz leans for a "tee shot" at the $25K Showdown. Stasiulewicz said he tried to use the exact same line each time he practiced a hole to ensure he had that line memorized.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Jacob Stasiulewicz leans for a "tee shot" at the $25K Showdown. Stasiulewicz said he tried to use the exact same line each time he practiced a hole to ensure he had that line memorized.

Rickie Fowler said was at the $25K Showdown to have fun, not necessarily to win, but he showed determination once the event began.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Rickie Fowler said was at the $25K Showdown to have fun, not necessarily to win, but he showed determination once the event began.

Chris Johnson sticks out his tongue in annoyance after missing a hole-in-one on the Tiger Red course's No. 11 hole.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Chris Johnson sticks out his tongue in annoyance after missing a hole-in-one on the Tiger Red course's No. 11 hole.

Jacob Stasiulewicz pumps his fist after sinking a hole-in-one on the Tiger Red course's No. 11 hole.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Jacob Stasiulewicz pumps his fist after sinking a hole-in-one on the Tiger Red course's No. 11 hole.

Paula Creamer cheers after sinking a hole-in-one on the Tiger Red course's No. 11 hole.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Paula Creamer cheers after sinking a hole-in-one on the Tiger Red course's No. 11 hole.

Rickie Fowler stoically pumps his fist after a hole in one on the No. 12 hole at PopStroke's Tiger Red course.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Rickie Fowler stoically pumps his fist after a hole in one on the No. 12 hole at PopStroke's Tiger Red course.

Jacob Stasiulewicz points at his TaylorMade golf ball after missing a hole-in-one on the No. 17 hole on PopStroke's Tiger Red course.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Jacob Stasiulewicz points at his TaylorMade golf ball after missing a hole-in-one on the No. 17 hole on PopStroke's Tiger Red course.

Jacob Stasiulewicz, known as 'Stache' for his bushy facial hair, gives Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer tips on the best line on the No. 18 hole of PopStroke's Tiger Red course.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Jacob Stasiulewicz, known as 'Stache' for his bushy facial hair, gives Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer tips on the best line on the No. 18 hole of PopStroke's Tiger Red course.

Rickie Fowler two-putts on the No. 18 hole of PopStroke's Tiger Red course. Fowler said his aim was to have a good time, which he did.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Rickie Fowler two-putts on the No. 18 hole of PopStroke's Tiger Red course. Fowler said his aim was to have a good time, which he did.

Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer laugh after finishing the No. 18 hole on PopStroke's Tiger Red course. The pair lost to Jacob Stasiulewicz and Chris Johnson by four strokes.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer laugh after finishing the No. 18 hole on PopStroke's Tiger Red course. The pair lost to Jacob Stasiulewicz and Chris Johnson by four strokes.

Chris Johnson and Jacob Stasiulewicz won $25,000 by beating golf pros Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer over 18 holes at PopStroke's UTC location Friday.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Chris Johnson and Jacob Stasiulewicz won $25,000 by beating golf pros Rickie Fowler and Paula Creamer over 18 holes at PopStroke's UTC location Friday.

Chris Johnson, Jacob Stasiulewicz, Paula Creamer and Rickie Fowler pose together after the $25K Showdown. Johnson and Stasiulewicz won by four strokes.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 |

Chris Johnson, Jacob Stasiulewicz, Paula Creamer and Rickie Fowler pose together after the $25K Showdown. Johnson and Stasiulewicz won by four strokes.

Share
The event, held at the venue's UTC location, saw the golf pros lose by four strokes to putting pros Chris Johnson and Jacob Stasiulewicz.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor

The headliners of PopStroke's $25K Showdown, a part of its PopStroke Tour Championship, held Wednesday through Friday at the venue's University Town Center location, were PGA Tour golfer Rickie Fowler and LPGA Tour golfer Paula Creamer. 

The winners were Chris Johnson and Jacob Stasiulewicz. 

The two amateur golfers, but professional putters, took down Fowler and Creamer in the $25K Showdown, which consisted of one 18-hole round on the venue's Tiger Red course. Johnson and Stasiulewicz finished three under par while the pros finished one over par. To get into the Showdown, Johnson and Stasiulewicz had to win the Tour Championship's team competition, which was completed Thursday evening. That win netted the pair $20,000 to share, with the $25K Showdown prize money an added bonus. 

Johnson said he and Stasiulewicz met while competing in a Major Series of Putting event in Las Vegas in 2017. The pair had a good connection and decided to play together at the same event in 2018, which they did, as well as in 2019. Johnson said they would only play together once per year, and the COVID-19 pandemic put their events on hold for two years. 

"We actually thought this was not going to happen again," Johnson said. 

They jumped at the chance to play together again when they heard about the PopStroke Tour Championship. Being putting professionals, they were not intimidated by Fowler and Creamer's skills — but they were nervous. They wanted that prize money. 

"I had a big putt on hole No. 8, and I could actually feel my hand shake," Stasiulewicz said. "I have never felt that before." 

The pair said Fowler and Creamer were cordial on the course and even asked them for advice about which lines to take, which Stasiulewicz said was a cool feeling. 

Fowler said he was at the event to have fun, not necessarily to win, but he was impressed by PopStroke's greens — even if they were not quite what he's used to on the PGA Tour. 

"These speeds are actually similar to what we saw last week (at The CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina)," Fowler said. "But there's a lot more slop and obstacles (on the Tour). I would say a three or four footer is fairly similar to what you see here. Outside of that, you're hitting different stuff."

Creamer took a different mental approach to the event, stating that she was playing to win, full-stop, though she and everyone else laughed their was through the round when something went wrong. 

"It's not many times you can intermix like this in terms of competition, pros and amateurs," Creamer said. "I think putting is a great way to do it. Normally it's not a fair challenge (for the amateurs), but here it is."

The event was taped and will air on Bally Sports networks Nov. 20 and on The Golf Channel Dec. 19 and Jan. 4. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement