Golf groups jingle into Frosty Frolic

The Longboat Key Club's Women's Golf Association and the Key Niners Frosty Frolic was indeed a bit frosty this year.

But that didn’t stop the golfers from dressing up in their most festive costumes. Despite the chilly weather, the teams were coordinated and dressed as many holiday characters and treats ranging from soldier nutcrackers to candy canes as they hit the Harbourside Golf Course.

Along with the fun of the event, each golfer was tasked with bringing a children’s gift to be donated to Toys for Tots.