Each golfer was asked to bring a gift to be donated to Toys for Tots.

Golf groups jingle into Frosty Frolic

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 |

Each golfer was asked to bring a gift to be donated to Toys for Tots.

Michelle Kaleida, Diana Emrich, Pat Anderson and Betty Goree

Michelle Kaleida, Diana Emrich, Pat Anderson and Betty Goree

Gail Goldrath and Shan DiNapoli

Gail Goldrath and Shan DiNapoli

Terri Hanna, Amy Price and Tracey Cormer

Terri Hanna, Amy Price and Tracey Cormer

Aside from lunch, desserts, like these holiday cookies, were served.

Aside from lunch, desserts, like these holiday cookies, were served.

Suzanne Reiman, Katie Moulton, Carole Horwitz, Marcy Klein, Arlene Klein and Anna Whaley

Suzanne Reiman, Katie Moulton, Carole Horwitz, Marcy Klein, Arlene Klein and Anna Whaley

Jean Zakovec, Mary Lou Johnson, Marie Watts, Joan Schoenherr

Jean Zakovec, Mary Lou Johnson, Marie Watts, Joan Schoenherr

Barbara Brizdle and Joann Stein

Barbara Brizdle and Joann Stein

Deb Bowe, Mary Taylor and Lesli Hopping

Deb Bowe, Mary Taylor and Lesli Hopping

Sandy Finnegan and Terry O’Hara

Sandy Finnegan and Terry O’Hara

Bunny Skirboll, Hannah Weinberg, Anita Cohen and Gwen Watson

Bunny Skirboll, Hannah Weinberg, Anita Cohen and Gwen Watson

Marlene Wilkening, Becky Smothers, Sandy Finnegan, Belinda Russell, Joyce Palladino and Carol Scarbrough

Marlene Wilkening, Becky Smothers, Sandy Finnegan, Belinda Russell, Joyce Palladino and Carol Scarbrough

The annual event brought the Longboat Key Club's Women's Golf Association and the Key Niners together for a day of golf and lunch.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Club's Women's Golf Association and the Key Niners Frosty Frolic was indeed a bit frosty this year.

But that didn’t stop the golfers from dressing up in their most festive costumes. Despite the chilly weather, the teams were coordinated and dressed as many holiday characters and treats ranging from soldier nutcrackers to candy canes as they hit the  Harbourside Golf Course. 

Along with the fun of the event, each golfer was tasked with bringing a children’s gift to be donated to Toys for Tots.

