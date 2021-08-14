Goldfish Swim School hosts family swim and screen in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Valentina Ramirez caught a ball from her 3-year-old son Jhomarlin Mortillo while standing in the Goldfish Swim School pool.

It was another enjoyable moment for the pair during the free open house event.

Ramirez then held onto Mortillo as he swam around the pool during the swim school's "Gabby's Dollhouse" Family Swim and Screen event Aug. 12. Families visited the Lakewood Ranch swim school to watch episodes from the second season of Netflix's "Gabby's Dollhouse" and to enjoy the facility.

"I'm loving just interacting with him," Ramirez said of the special time she spent with her son.

East County's Stephanie Galvez used the swim and screen event as a surprise her 4-year-old daughter Ayla Puccio.

"She loves 'Gabby's Dollhouse' and swimming, so it was perfect," Galvez said.