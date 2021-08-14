 Skip to main content
Families gather to watch "Gabby's Dollhouse."

Goldfish Swim School hosts family swim and screen in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021

Parrish's Alexa Martinez has fun watching her 1-year-old daughter Madeline James sit in a boat being lightly rocked by her husband James Martinez.

Sarasota's Mathias Lucena, who is 9, paddles in a boat alongside his dad, Alfredo Lucena.

Lakewood Ranch's Allie Selvog climbs onto a pool toy. Selvog loves swimming.

Parrish's Averie Cutlip, who is 1, is pushed along in the pull by Robyn Lebuffe.

East County's Stephanie Galvez and her 4-year-old daughter Ayla Puccio play with pool toys.

Lakewood Ranch's Valentina Ramirez helps her 3-year-old son Jhomarlin Morillo swim and play around the pool. "I'm loving just interacting with him," Ramirez says.

Lakewood Ranch's Anna Smith spends time with her 2-year-old daughter Eleanor Smith in the pool.

East County's Carrie Ellis rides on a pool toy with her 4-year-old son Keegan Goings while her fiance Mark Baker pushes them along in the pool.

Parrish's Trevor Cutlip, Robyn Lebuffe and 1-year-old Averie Cutlip spend time with Parrish's 1-year-old Madeline Martinez and her parents, Alexa and James Martinez during the family swim and screen at Goldfish Swim School.

Ellenton's Paige Ryan, who is 4, plays in the pool with 5-year-old Madeline Ryan, Emily Ryan and 7-year-old Ryleigh Byre.

Families spend time in the pool playing with the different pool toys Goldfish Swim School provides.

Sarasota's Maya Biter, who is 4, Ethan Biter and Ellie Biter, who is 4, have fun in the pool together.

Families enjoy a night of swimming and watching "Gabby's Dollhouse."
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Valentina Ramirez caught a ball from her 3-year-old son Jhomarlin Mortillo while standing in the Goldfish Swim School pool. 

It was another enjoyable moment for the pair during the free open house event. 

Ramirez then held onto Mortillo as he swam around the pool during the swim school's "Gabby's Dollhouse" Family Swim and Screen event Aug. 12. Families visited the Lakewood Ranch swim school to watch episodes from the second season of Netflix's "Gabby's Dollhouse" and to enjoy the facility. 

"I'm loving just interacting with him," Ramirez said of the special time she spent with her son.

East County's Stephanie Galvez used the swim and screen event as a surprise her 4-year-old daughter Ayla Puccio. 

"She loves 'Gabby's Dollhouse' and swimming, so it was perfect," Galvez said. 

