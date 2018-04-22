 Skip to main content
Charlie Hull, Olivia Dendy and Bonita Chambers

Going green on Earth Day

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018

Kayla Keyes, Wendy Reuter and Anne Ramsby

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

A demonstration on composting highlights how to reduce waste.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Kayla Keyes educates visitors about how plastics harm sea animals.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Christine Diaz shows Bonita Chambers how to properly wear a bike helmet.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Cat Dillard talks with Erika Brigham about plastics use.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Patrick Lui gives away bike lights.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Patrick and Megan Lui with Colleen McGue

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Sustainability program educator of the city of Sarasota Jeff Vredenburg with Stevie Freeman-Montes

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Visitors wait to tour to a tiny house.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Luigi Verace stands up against plastics pollution.

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Catherine Kobbe and Paula Wright

Sunday, Apr. 22, 2018 |

Sustainability education and exploration took over Five Points Park on April 20.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The city of Sarasota and Sarasota County partnered together to host an Earth Day celebration at Five Points Park on April 20. Attendees engaged in talks and demonstrations about how to live more sustainability including cutting energy use, composting, buying local foods and learning more about this year’s global Earth day theme of ending plastic pollution.

“Earth Day is a day for us as a community to pause and reflect on how we are treating the earth,” said Stevie Freeman-Montes, sustainability manager for the city of Sarasota. “We’re celebrating how we are bettering the earth but also looking at how we can improve.”

