Going green on Earth Day

The city of Sarasota and Sarasota County partnered together to host an Earth Day celebration at Five Points Park on April 20. Attendees engaged in talks and demonstrations about how to live more sustainability including cutting energy use, composting, buying local foods and learning more about this year’s global Earth day theme of ending plastic pollution.

“Earth Day is a day for us as a community to pause and reflect on how we are treating the earth,” said Stevie Freeman-Montes, sustainability manager for the city of Sarasota. “We’re celebrating how we are bettering the earth but also looking at how we can improve.”