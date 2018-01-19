 Skip to main content
Gocio Principal Steve Royce flips pancakes for the Principal’s Breakfast.

Gocio flips for Principal's Breakfast

Gocio Principal Steve Royce flips pancakes for the Principal's Breakfast.

Dylan Rosenow, Jonathan Quintero and Arianna Gipson are all smiles at the pancake breakfast.

Dylan Rosenow, Jonathan Quintero and Arianna Gipson are all smiles at the pancake breakfast.

Sid Royce, father of Gocio Principal Steve Royce, flips pancakes for the students and families.

Sid Royce, father of Gocio Principal Steve Royce, flips pancakes for the students and families.

Third grader Giancarlo and Ruth Garcia

Third grader Giancarlo and Ruth Garcia

Principal Steve Royce and his father, Sid, made 500 pancakes for the breakfast.

Principal Steve Royce and his father, Sid, made 500 pancakes for the breakfast.

Students show off their coupons and certificate during the breakfast.

Students show off their coupons and certificate during the breakfast.

More than 80 Gocio student got straight A’s last quarter.

More than 80 Gocio student got straight A's last quarter.

Second grader Cameron and Brian Rudolph

Second grader Cameron and Brian Rudolph

Gocio kindergarteners pose for photos at the pancake breakfast.

Gocio kindergarteners pose for photos at the pancake breakfast.

Kindergartener Naila and Marible Phommathep

Kindergartener Naila and Marible Phommathep

Kevin, Joe and Alexander Sanchez

Kevin, Joe and Alexander Sanchez

Cameron Rudolph shows off his certificates during the pancake breakfast.

Cameron Rudolph shows off his certificates during the pancake breakfast.

Gocio fourth graders pose for a photo.

Gocio fourth graders pose for a photo.

More than 80 Gocio student got straight A’s last quarter.

More than 80 Gocio student got straight A's last quarter.

Gocio fifth graders pose for a photo.

Gocio fifth graders pose for a photo.

Gocio Elementary School Principal Steve Royce, and his father Sid, made 500 pancakes for the Principal's Breakfast on Jan. 19.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Last week, a Gocio Elementary School student told Principal Steven Royce exciting news.

Not only did the student get a puppy over the weekend, but he was also invited to the Principal’s Breakfast on Jan. 19.

Royce was ecstatic the student thought the breakfast was as exciting as a puppy.

On Friday morning, Royce, and his father, Sid Royce, started making pancakes at 7:30 for the quarterly breakfast that rewards students who received straight A's the quarter before.

The Royces made 500 pancakes out of 14 pounds of batter. The batter is a secret recipe, but Royce jokes the secret is Gocio’s water.

Royce started the breakfasts last year as a way to reward both students and their families for the hard work they all put in in the classroom and at home.

“This is the bar we’re trying to set,” he said.

Since the breakfast’s inception, Royce has seen the number of students who get straight A’s increase. The first breakfast celebrated 60 students. This quarter’s breakfast celebrated 88 students, the most a breakfast has ever honored.

While parents were there to celebrate their kids, Royce made sure they knew it was a celebration for them too.

“Straight A’s usually don’t happen in isolation,” he said.

And some of the parents felt validation in that too. Marible Phommathep’s kindergartener Naila got straight A’s. Phommathep said she often worked at home with her daughter on school work and is not only excited for her, but also herself.

“I feel like I did my job,” she said.

And no matter if this was their first breakfast, or as one student claimed “fifteenth” Principal’s Breakfast, Royce was proud of everyone in the room.

“For me, seeing that this is the highest ever is a testimony to the teacher’s work in the classroom and the parent’s [work] at home,” he said.

