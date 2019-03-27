Goats ... with Taste at Taste of Mixon's event

Anybody looking for a dose of cuteness needed to look no farther March 23 than the annual Taste of Mixon’s at Mixon Fruit Farms.

Visitors could try the mango milkshakes, kettle corn and fudge.

They also were able to try Frog Creek Farm’s raw goat milk and bamboo products. The bamboo products included pesto, sauteed bamboo shoots, bamboo shoot cream and bamboo shoot truffle. The Mixon farm has partnered with OnlyMoso to grow the bamboo and use it in future products.

Frog Creek Farms also brought a few goats.

Chuck Kelsey said he brought his family because his son Tyson was excited to see the goats.