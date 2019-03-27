 Skip to main content
Mixon's employee Teresa Cunningham enjoyed the company of a sweet goat that Frog Creek Farm brought to the event.

Goats ... with Taste at Taste of Mixon's event

Dianna Mixon and Debbie Granzow offered samples of mango milkshakes.

Peggy and Fred Gritzenbach of Bayshore enjoyed the wine samples offered at Taste of Mixon's.

Cathi Castro of Sarasota pets one of the goats at the farm.

Two baby goats — just a day and a half old — stole the show and the hearts of many attendees at the Taste of Mixon's.

Julia Krause, Mary Sciortino, Nancy Amato and Lorraine Spoto, who stay at Bradenton Tropical Palms, enjoyed the offerings available at the event.

Bambita offered samples of their bamboo food products.

Chuck, Chuckie, Brandie and Tyson Kelsey of Carlton Arms said they come to events at Mixon's all the time and were looking forward to seeing the goats.

The goats gathered the attention of plenty of guests at the event.

Linda Racine of West Winds enjoys a sample of orange syrup served by volunteer Deeya Bhatt, a freshman at Southeast High School.

Mixon's also provided free samples of fudge.

Mary Schweizer, of Pittsburgh, brought her daughter Victoria along.

Merv and Nancy Maynard, of Michigan, brought their granddaughter Lizzie to the Taste of Mixon's event.

Taste of Mixons presents innovative bamboo offerings and has goats for the whole family.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Anybody looking for a dose of cuteness needed to look no farther March 23 than the annual Taste of Mixon’s at Mixon Fruit Farms.

Visitors could try the mango milkshakes, kettle corn and fudge.

They also were able to try Frog Creek Farm’s raw goat milk and bamboo products. The bamboo products included pesto, sauteed bamboo shoots, bamboo shoot cream and bamboo shoot truffle. The Mixon farm has partnered with OnlyMoso to grow the bamboo and use it in future products.

Frog Creek Farms also brought a few goats.

Chuck Kelsey said he brought his family because his son Tyson was excited to see the goats.

The Author: Andrew Atkins

