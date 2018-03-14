 Skip to main content
Event founder Marge Heller and Bunny Skirboll

Go for the Cure swings into 20th anniversary

Event founder Marge Heller and Bunny Skirboll

Becky Thomas, Lori Brochin, Janet Hartman and Deborah Gardner

Becky Thomas, Lori Brochin, Janet Hartman and Deborah Gardner

Guitarist Joel Rodney Siemion serenades the crowd.

Guitarist Joel Rodney Siemion serenades the crowd.

Sandy Fulkerson, Pat Goldwater, Karen Sheare and Elaine Dabney

Sandy Fulkerson, Pat Goldwater, Karen Sheare and Elaine Dabney

Barbara Brizdle and Marcy Klein

Barbara Brizdle and Marcy Klein

Event founder Marge Heller, Betsy Granite, Dee Wainstein and Pam Reiter

Event founder Marge Heller, Betsy Granite, Dee Wainstein and Pam Reiter

Bobbi Goldwater, golf instructor and opera singer Roberto Borgatti and Pam Reiter

Bobbi Goldwater, golf instructor and opera singer Roberto Borgatti and Pam Reiter

Joyce Paladino and Sandy Finnegan

Joyce Paladino and Sandy Finnegan

Jean Tarsy, Elenor Maxheim, Ellen Hark and Gaye Schwarz

Jean Tarsy, Elenor Maxheim, Ellen Hark and Gaye Schwarz

Arleen Klein, Gwen Watson, event chairwoman Jayne Weiss and Pat Goldwater

Arleen Klein, Gwen Watson, event chairwoman Jayne Weiss and Pat Goldwater

Dabbie Rand, Kathy Burnstein, Bonnie Chisling and Marysue Wechsler.

Dabbie Rand, Kathy Burnstein, Bonnie Chisling and Marysue Wechsler.

The Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Dining Room was a sea of pink.

The Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Dining Room was a sea of pink.

The Key Niners and the Women's 18-Hole golf associations held their annual event benefiting Breast Health Sarasota, Inc. on March 13.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Dining Room was a sea of every shade of pink imaginable for the 20th Annual Go for the Cure event on March 13, organized by the Key Niners and the Women’s 18-Hole golf associations.

The event, founded by Marge Heller, is a charity fundraiser for Breast Health Sarasota, Inc. and this year raised about $30,000 for breast cancer research and services.

“When I started the event 20 years ago, I pictured all the women of the Longboat Key Club coming together and fighting breast cancer,” Keller said. “When one of our founders, Bea Rapowitz, lost her fight with breast cancer, it became more significant to me and I realize the importance of it every day, and I just appreciate everyone who participates.

