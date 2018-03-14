Go for the Cure swings into 20th anniversary

The Longboat Key Club’s Harbourside Dining Room was a sea of every shade of pink imaginable for the 20th Annual Go for the Cure event on March 13, organized by the Key Niners and the Women’s 18-Hole golf associations.

The event, founded by Marge Heller, is a charity fundraiser for Breast Health Sarasota, Inc. and this year raised about $30,000 for breast cancer research and services.

“When I started the event 20 years ago, I pictured all the women of the Longboat Key Club coming together and fighting breast cancer,” Keller said. “When one of our founders, Bea Rapowitz, lost her fight with breast cancer, it became more significant to me and I realize the importance of it every day, and I just appreciate everyone who participates.