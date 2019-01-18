Go fish at the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival

Listening to good music, in good weather with good seafood is just what the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival Promises.

Gulfstream Avenue was crowded with festival attendees on Jan. 18, wearing jackets despite the weather warming up throughout the day. Tickets were available to purchase for food and drink. The festival will continue on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.