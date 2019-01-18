 Skip to main content
Mary Lou Lester, Doris McGann and Ken McGann

Go fish at the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival

Mary Lou Lester, Doris McGann and Ken McGann

Steve and Annette West

Steve and Annette West

Paul and Jim Feagles

Paul and Jim Feagles

The Freecoasters plays for the crowd on Friday night.

The Freecoasters plays for the crowd on Friday night.

Jennifer Barbian and Gary Ladousa

Jennifer Barbian and Gary Ladousa

McKenzie and Jake Schilz

McKenzie and Jake Schilz

Tripletail cooks on the grill, prepared by Chef Rolf.

Tripletail cooks on the grill, prepared by Chef Rolf.

Oakley came to listen to the sweet music.

Oakley came to listen to the sweet music.

Tracey and Steve Heiniger

Tracey and Steve Heiniger

Mary and Greg Hemingway

Mary and Greg Hemingway

There is a variety of seafood at the festival.

There is a variety of seafood at the festival.

Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival brings large crowd to Gulfstream Avenue.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Listening to good music, in good weather with good seafood is just what the Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival Promises.

Gulfstream Avenue was crowded with festival attendees on Jan. 18, wearing jackets despite the weather warming up throughout the day. Tickets were available to purchase for food and drink. The festival will continue on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

