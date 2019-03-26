 Skip to main content
Sarah Glendening, Christina Russi, Executive Director and CEO Kameron Hodgens, Charlene Altenhain and Andrea Lane

Glasser/Schoenbaum's Spring Luncheon celebrates place making

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019

Sarah Glendening, Christina Russi, Executive Director and CEO Kameron Hodgens, Charlene Altenhain and Andrea Lane

Co-Chairwomen Isabel Anchin Becker and Gail Welch

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Co-Chairwomen Isabel Anchin Becker and Gail Welch

The event sold-out.

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

The event sold-out.

Guests placed their filled out donation cards on trees as "Glasser/Schoenbaum fruit."

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Guests placed their filled out donation cards on trees as "Glasser/Schoenbaum fruit."

Guests took home the florals for $20.

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Guests took home the florals for $20.

Kelly Erdmann and Debbie Partridge

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Kelly Erdmann and Debbie Partridge

Each guest received three raffle tickets to try their luck at winning prizes.

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Each guest received three raffle tickets to try their luck at winning prizes.

Jamie Kattrein and Ella Lewis

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Jamie Kattrein and Ella Lewis

Donna Dooley, Lynn Soussou, Lisa Levinson and Margaret McArdle

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Donna Dooley, Lynn Soussou, Lisa Levinson and Margaret McArdle

Mounira Ragsdale and Erica Barker

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Mounira Ragsdale and Erica Barker

Mary Dakkak and Rosemary York

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Mary Dakkak and Rosemary York

Stephen Miles and Norma Savin

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Stephen Miles and Norma Savin

Susannah Cripe and Vickie Tiutyama

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Susannah Cripe and Vickie Tiutyama

Molly Moffat and Estelle Silbert

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Molly Moffat and Estelle Silbert

Azaelia and Andria Bilan

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Azaelia and Andria Bilan

Alicia Zoller and Lauren Kurnov

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Alicia Zoller and Lauren Kurnov

Allison Whitten, Lauren Venable and Jeanne Armour

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Allison Whitten, Lauren Venable and Jeanne Armour

Sue Jacobson and Felice Schulaner

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Sue Jacobson and Felice Schulaner

Mark Smith and Jeremy Shelby

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Mark Smith and Jeremy Shelby

Heather Mackey and Michael Johnson toast.

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

Heather Mackey and Michael Johnson toast.

A Champagne toast was made in honor of Betty Schoenbaum.

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

A Champagne toast was made in honor of Betty Schoenbaum.

The guest speaker was Elma Felix-Lamontagne.

Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019 |

The guest speaker was Elma Felix-Lamontagne.

The Collaboration Celebration was held March 26 at The Westin Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center honored its role as a "place maker" at this year's spring luncheon March 26. 

The Collaboration Celebration, hosted at The Westin Sarasota, gathered a crowd of supporters of the center as well as those who use its facilities. The luncheon sold out. 

The program began with a video from an interview with the late Betty Schoenbaum, who urged viewers to tour the facility, because "it makes your heart feel good." A Champagne toast in her honor followed. 

After lunch, urban designer Elma Felix-Lamontagne took the stage to talk about places and how they build community. The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center provides space for nonprofits to work from, saving them costs that would normally go towards running the nonprofit. 

Currently, the center houses 19 nonprofits, including Children's Guardian Fund, First Step of Sarasota, More Too Life and UnidosNow. 

