Glasser/Schoenbaum's Spring Luncheon celebrates place making

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center honored its role as a "place maker" at this year's spring luncheon March 26.

The Collaboration Celebration, hosted at The Westin Sarasota, gathered a crowd of supporters of the center as well as those who use its facilities. The luncheon sold out.

The program began with a video from an interview with the late Betty Schoenbaum, who urged viewers to tour the facility, because "it makes your heart feel good." A Champagne toast in her honor followed.

After lunch, urban designer Elma Felix-Lamontagne took the stage to talk about places and how they build community. The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center provides space for nonprofits to work from, saving them costs that would normally go towards running the nonprofit.

Currently, the center houses 19 nonprofits, including Children's Guardian Fund, First Step of Sarasota, More Too Life and UnidosNow.