Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrates its miracles

Miracles do happen, but they take work — like that of the 17 nonprofits housed in the Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center.

Nonprofit and foundation representatives joined donors and community leaders for the Miracles on 17th Street fundraising event on Nov. 19 at Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center.

Attendees celebrated the work of the center's resident nonprofits, which offer services to low-income and at risk, adults, children and families, and celebrated the center's many miracles to come.