 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-chairs Gabriel Hament and Phil King

Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrates its miracles

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Co-chairs Gabriel Hament and Phil King

Buy this Photo
Susannah Cripe and Robin Carmichael

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Susannah Cripe and Robin Carmichael

Buy this Photo
Mark and Robin Serbin and Bill Partridge

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Mark and Robin Serbin and Bill Partridge

Buy this Photo
Lori Norgart and Arthur Guilford

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Lori Norgart and Arthur Guilford

Buy this Photo
Valarie Delieto, Jennifer Steube, Greg Steube and Lee Delieto, Jr.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Valarie Delieto, Jennifer Steube, Greg Steube and Lee Delieto, Jr.

Buy this Photo
Sharon Prizant and Neal Colton

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Sharon Prizant and Neal Colton

Buy this Photo
Sheree Radakovich, John Kidd, Jack Kidd, Patty Lee Curtis and Wayne Curtis

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Sheree Radakovich, John Kidd, Jack Kidd, Patty Lee Curtis and Wayne Curtis

Buy this Photo
Sam and Norma Savin

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Sam and Norma Savin

Buy this Photo
Eileen Schineller, Janice Young and Mariana Cotten

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Eileen Schineller, Janice Young and Mariana Cotten

Buy this Photo
Nonprofit and foundation representatives joined donors and community leaders for the Miracles on 17th Street fundraising event on Nov. 19 at Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Nonprofit and foundation representatives joined donors and community leaders for the Miracles on 17th Street fundraising event on Nov. 19 at Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center.

Buy this Photo
Douglas Staley and Ella Lewis

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Douglas Staley and Ella Lewis

Buy this Photo
Suzanne Atwell and Lee Delieto, Jr.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Suzanne Atwell and Lee Delieto, Jr.

Buy this Photo
David Lyles and Heidi Brown

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

David Lyles and Heidi Brown

Buy this Photo
Honorary Co-chair Bunny Skirboll, School Board member Jane Goodwin, Arthur Guilford, Anila Jain, Bill Mariotti, Isabel Anchin Becker, Honorary Co-chair Betty Schoenbaum and Honorary Co-chair Sam Shapiro

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Honorary Co-chair Bunny Skirboll, School Board member Jane Goodwin, Arthur Guilford, Anila Jain, Bill Mariotti, Isabel Anchin Becker, Honorary Co-chair Betty Schoenbaum and Honorary Co-chair Sam Shapiro

Buy this Photo
Honorary Co-chairs Bunny Skirboll, Betty Schoenbaum and Sam Shapiro

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Honorary Co-chairs Bunny Skirboll, Betty Schoenbaum and Sam Shapiro

Buy this Photo
Emma Joels, Bryna Tevlowitz and Nelle Miller

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Emma Joels, Bryna Tevlowitz and Nelle Miller

Buy this Photo
Steve and Jacky Shenbaum

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Steve and Jacky Shenbaum

Buy this Photo
Dr. Karen Hamad and Dr. Vida Farhangi

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Dr. Karen Hamad and Dr. Vida Farhangi

Buy this Photo
John Kidd, Denise Barker and Joseph Jennings

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

John Kidd, Denise Barker and Joseph Jennings

Buy this Photo
Co-chair Gabriel Hament, School Board Chairwoman Caroline Zucker and Michael Zucker.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Co-chair Gabriel Hament, School Board Chairwoman Caroline Zucker and Michael Zucker.

Buy this Photo
Jay and Marlo Turner, Jessica Fuesy and Bart Lowther

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Jay and Marlo Turner, Jessica Fuesy and Bart Lowther

Buy this Photo
Alex Floethe and School Board member Jane Goodwin

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Alex Floethe and School Board member Jane Goodwin

Buy this Photo
Share
The collaborative nonprofit center gathered for the Miracles on 17th Street event on Nov. 19 at Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center.
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Miracles do happen, but they take work — like that of the 17 nonprofits housed in the Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center. 

Nonprofit and foundation representatives joined donors and community leaders for the Miracles on 17th Street fundraising event on Nov. 19 at Glasser Schoenbaum Human Services Center.

Attendees celebrated the work of the center's resident nonprofits, which offer services to low-income and at risk, adults, children and families, and celebrated the center's many miracles to come. 

 

Related Stories