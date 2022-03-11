Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrates at spring luncheon

The luncheon was held March. 7.
The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center honored three of its partner agencies during its 2022 Collaboration Celebration on March 7.
Hundreds of supporters met at Michael's On East for the spring luncheon for a day recognizing collaboration and growth in the community.
The organization, which connects various nonprofits and provides them space to work on its Campus of Caring, honored UnidosNow, Literacy Council of Sarasota and Parenting Matters for their work. Glasser/Schoenbaum community liaison Christina Russi was honored as well.
