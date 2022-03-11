 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sarah Glendening and chairwoman Gail Welch

Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center celebrates at spring luncheon

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Sarah Glendening and chairwoman Gail Welch

Phillip King and Kelly Erdmann

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Phillip King and Kelly Erdmann

Brian and David Lipton

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Brian and David Lipton

The event was held at Michael's On East.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

The event was held at Michael's On East.

Bill and Debbie Partridge

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Bill and Debbie Partridge

Golden Clifton, Gary Olson and Ann Olson

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Golden Clifton, Gary Olson and Ann Olson

Various groups were awarded.

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Various groups were awarded.

Kelly Erdmann and Molly Lawley

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Kelly Erdmann and Molly Lawley

Executive Director Kameron Hodgens and Nelle Miller

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Executive Director Kameron Hodgens and Nelle Miller

Pam Beitlich and Sara Olesen

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Pam Beitlich and Sara Olesen

Tish Murphy, Diana Correa and April Ranceful

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Tish Murphy, Diana Correa and April Ranceful

Clark Woodruff and Roger Capote

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Clark Woodruff and Roger Capote

Andrea Lane and Teresa Pauley

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Andrea Lane and Teresa Pauley

Jim Flora, Svetlana Ivashchenko and Kristin Poolman

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Jim Flora, Svetlana Ivashchenko and Kristin Poolman

Evelyn Mata, Kathy Schersten, Luz Corcuera, Cintia Elenstar, Lucero Guzman, Doris Canon, Marnie Howell and Lisbeth Oscuvilca

Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 |

Evelyn Mata, Kathy Schersten, Luz Corcuera, Cintia Elenstar, Lucero Guzman, Doris Canon, Marnie Howell and Lisbeth Oscuvilca

Share
The luncheon was held March. 7.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center honored three of its partner agencies during its 2022 Collaboration Celebration on March 7.

Hundreds of supporters met at Michael's On East for the spring luncheon for a day recognizing collaboration and growth in the community. 

The organization, which connects various nonprofits and provides them space to work on its Campus of Caring, honored UnidosNow, Literacy Council of Sarasota and Parenting Matters for their work. Glasser/Schoenbaum community liaison Christina Russi was honored as well. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement