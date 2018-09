Girls Inc. Sarasota kicked season off the tee with its Totally Tailgate evening Sept. 22 at Michael's On East.

The first day of fall, football games and food aplenty filled the night. Guests were able to participate in cornhole tournament, beer pong games and dancing to live band Version 3.0.

It was also the first event held at Michael's On East since they did renovations to the ballroom over the summer.