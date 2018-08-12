Girls Inc. performs Beauty and the Beast

Members of Girls Inc. had been hard at work all summer putting together a production of “Beauty and the Beast.” The cast performed the play for friends and family on Aug. 9 at the campus’ theater. Girls Inc. facilitator Bonnie Kritzmacher reinvented the play with an all-girl cast and a message of female empowerment.

“A lot of these girls have never been on stage before until this summer,” said Kritzmacher. “It’s been wonderful to see the confidence they have built up. They were also so supportive of each other during the audition process.”