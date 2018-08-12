 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Girls Inc. members Evie, Dayanny and Tatiana get ready backstage.

Girls Inc. performs Beauty and the Beast

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Girls Inc. members Evie, Dayanny and Tatiana get ready backstage.

Buy this Photo
Ava, Lilly and Matilda play the wolves.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Ava, Lilly and Matilda play the wolves.

Buy this Photo
Morgan and Shayla play Bella and the Beast.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Morgan and Shayla play Bella and the Beast.

Buy this Photo
Bella, Dayanny, Evie, and Jacqueline play the sisters.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Bella, Dayanny, Evie, and Jacqueline play the sisters.

Buy this Photo
Girls Inc. members Karile and Tatiana get ready backstage.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Girls Inc. members Karile and Tatiana get ready backstage.

Buy this Photo
Shayla plays the Beast.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Shayla plays the Beast.

Buy this Photo
Girls Inc. members Brylie and Nichole watch the play as audience members.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Girls Inc. members Brylie and Nichole watch the play as audience members.

Buy this Photo
Girls Inc. members Olivia, Ashleigh and Charlotte wait to watch the play.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Girls Inc. members Olivia, Ashleigh and Charlotte wait to watch the play.

Buy this Photo
Girls Inc. perform the opening scene of Beauty and the Beast.

Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 |

Girls Inc. perform the opening scene of Beauty and the Beast.

Buy this Photo
Share
"Beauty and the Beast" gets an all-female cast during Girls Inc. end of the summer production.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Members of Girls Inc. had been hard at work all summer putting together a production of “Beauty and the Beast.” The cast performed the play for friends and family on Aug. 9 at the campus’ theater. Girls Inc. facilitator Bonnie Kritzmacher reinvented the play with an all-girl cast and a message of female empowerment.

“A lot of these girls have never been on stage before until this summer,” said Kritzmacher. “It’s been wonderful to see the confidence they have built up. They were also so supportive of each other during the audition process.”

 

Related Stories

Advertisement