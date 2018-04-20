Girls Inc. celebrates thirty years

Girls Inc. hosted its Pearls of Wisdom Celebration Luncheon on April 20 at the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium.

More than 700 guests were in attendance to celebrate both this year's honorees and Girl's Inc.'s 30th anniversary.

The morning started with social hour and shopping the dream harbor boutique, which featured handmade crafts by the Girls Inc. girls. Following social hour was lunch and speeches from the honorees. Each honoree gave a touching speech, some met with tears, others laughter and all filled with inspiration.

The luncheon concluded with a song by the Girls Inc. choir from the balcony of the auditorium.