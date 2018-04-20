 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Sheba Matheu, Penny Hill and Jackie Rogers

Girls Inc. celebrates thirty years

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018

Co-Chairwomen Sheba Matheu, Penny Hill and Jackie Rogers

Honorees LaShawn Houston-Frost, Susan Buck, Tylee Giorgio, Jennifer Arreaga and Beth Knopik

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Honorees LaShawn Houston-Frost, Susan Buck, Tylee Giorgio, Jennifer Arreaga and Beth Knopik

The Girls Inc. colors, red and white, filled the room.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The Girls Inc. colors, red and white, filled the room.

Sloan stands next to the candles for sale.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Sloan stands next to the candles for sale.

The girls made Mexican wedding cakes to sell.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The girls made Mexican wedding cakes to sell.

Margi Furey, Patrick Del Medico, Kelly Hazeldine and Alicia Larkins

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Margi Furey, Patrick Del Medico, Kelly Hazeldine and Alicia Larkins

Terri Najmolhoda with the Girls Inc. girls.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Terri Najmolhoda with the Girls Inc. girls.

Kelly Abercrombie, Penny Hill and Clara Renardus de Villanueva

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Kelly Abercrombie, Penny Hill and Clara Renardus de Villanueva

Morgan Gerhart with Terri Najmolhoda

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Morgan Gerhart with Terri Najmolhoda

Jamie Kattrein, Myra McPherson and Jean Cooper

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Jamie Kattrein, Myra McPherson and Jean Cooper

Jennifer Compton and Michelle Senglaub

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Jennifer Compton and Michelle Senglaub

Mary Pat Radford and Stephanie Kempton

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Mary Pat Radford and Stephanie Kempton

Evie and Jordan stand next to their artwork.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Evie and Jordan stand next to their artwork.

Girls Inc. sold Lily & Laura Strong, Smart and Bold Bracelet Trios to guests.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Girls Inc. sold Lily & Laura Strong, Smart and Bold Bracelet Trios to guests.

Saks Fifth Avenue donated items for a chance raffle.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Saks Fifth Avenue donated items for a chance raffle.

This Eric Javitz clutch was one of the chance raffle items.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

This Eric Javitz clutch was one of the chance raffle items.

Cherie Leetzow and Mary Ann Usher

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Cherie Leetzow and Mary Ann Usher

The luncheon was hosted at the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The luncheon was hosted at the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium.

Dessert was a clamshell on sand with a pearl.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Dessert was a clamshell on sand with a pearl.

Each guest was given a bag of birthday cake popcorn in celebration of Girls Inc.'s 30th anniversary.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Each guest was given a bag of birthday cake popcorn in celebration of Girls Inc.'s 30th anniversary.

The table was adorned with paper "pearls."

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The table was adorned with paper "pearls."

The auditorium had pearl balloons hanging from the ceiling.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The auditorium had pearl balloons hanging from the ceiling.

Clara Renardus de Villanueva, Donna Koffman and Tomeika Hunter Koski.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Clara Renardus de Villanueva, Donna Koffman and Tomeika Hunter Koski.

Lorraine Buck and Lisa Taylor

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Lorraine Buck and Lisa Taylor

Diane Roskamp and Andrea Hillebrand

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Diane Roskamp and Andrea Hillebrand

Lisa Wells and Ellen Gesell

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Lisa Wells and Ellen Gesell

Aneta Lagos, Melissa Miner, Lindsay Cornejo, Grace Estle, Alicia Larkins, Colleen Nagy, Stephanie Chen and Jennifer Labonte

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Aneta Lagos, Melissa Miner, Lindsay Cornejo, Grace Estle, Alicia Larkins, Colleen Nagy, Stephanie Chen and Jennifer Labonte

Raina Hickman, Stephanie Brady and Angelica Cognac

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Raina Hickman, Stephanie Brady and Angelica Cognac

Erin Reid and Marilyn Cates

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Erin Reid and Marilyn Cates

The Girls Inc. girls opened the luncheon up with a song.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The Girls Inc. girls opened the luncheon up with a song.

Regional Director Deb Hopkins talked about the Sarasota chapter of Girls Inc. and its accomplishments.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Regional Director Deb Hopkins talked about the Sarasota chapter of Girls Inc. and its accomplishments.

Honoree Susan Buck thanks a Girls Inc. member for the introduction.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Honoree Susan Buck thanks a Girls Inc. member for the introduction.

Honoree Susan Buck talked about her journey to becoming a licensed pilot.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Honoree Susan Buck talked about her journey to becoming a licensed pilot.

Honoree Tylee Giorgio gives Fad-tastic speech.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Honoree Tylee Giorgio gives Fad-tastic speech.

Honoree Beth Knopik received the She Knows Where She's Going award.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Honoree Beth Knopik received the She Knows Where She's Going award.

Honoree LaShawn Houston-Frost also was awarded the She Knows Where She's Going award.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Honoree LaShawn Houston-Frost also was awarded the She Knows Where She's Going award.

The luncheon closed with a song by the Girls Inc. girls.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The luncheon closed with a song by the Girls Inc. girls.

The girls waved to the audience to thank them for coming.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

The girls waved to the audience to thank them for coming.

Each girl held up a sign with an inspiring word on it.

Friday, Apr. 20, 2018 |

Each girl held up a sign with an inspiring word on it.

The Celebration Luncheon was hosted April 20 at Sarasota Memorial Auditorium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Girls Inc. hosted its Pearls of Wisdom Celebration Luncheon on April 20 at the Sarasota Memorial Auditorium.

More than 700 guests were in attendance to celebrate both this year's honorees and Girl's Inc.'s 30th anniversary. 

The morning started with social hour and shopping the dream harbor boutique, which featured handmade crafts by the Girls Inc. girls. Following social hour was lunch and speeches from the honorees. Each honoree gave a touching speech, some met with tears, others laughter and all filled with inspiration. 

The luncheon concluded with a song by the Girls Inc. choir from the balcony of the auditorium.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

