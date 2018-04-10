Girls Inc. and The Bealls Family celebrate honorees

Past Girls Inc. honorees gathered on April 10 to celebrate and congratulate this year's honorees at Michael's On East.

This year, Girls Inc. of Sarasota County is honoring Beth Knopik and LaShawn Houston-Frost with the She Knows Where She's Going Award and Susan Buck with the Visionary Award.

Also in attendance were two lucky girls who got to leave school for the luncheon: She Knows Where She's Growing Honoree Tylee Giorgio and Strong, Smart, And Bold Leadership Honoree Jennifer Arreaga.

The women and girls will be officially awarded at the 30th Annual Celebration Luncheon, Pearls of Wisdom, on April 20 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.