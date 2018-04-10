 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Jackie Rogers, Penny Hill and Sheba Matheu

Girls Inc. and The Bealls Family celebrate honorees

Tuesday, Apr. 10, 2018 |

She Knows Where She's Going Honorees Beth Knopik and LaShawn Houston-Frost and Visionary Award Honoree Susan Buck

Red and white flowers decorated the tables.

Jean Cooper and Raymell Grimes

A bouquet adorned the front table.

Molly Jackson and Sherry Watts

Host couple Krystel and Matt Beall with Donna and Dan Love

Honorees Beth Knopik, Tylee Giorgio, LaShawn Houston-Frost, Jennifer Arreaga and Susan Buck

She Knows Where She's Growing Honoree Tylee Giorgio and Strong, Smart, And Bold Leadership Honoree Jennifer Arreaga

Stacy Hanan and Claudia Cardillo

Dr. Caridad Santos and Willie Mae Sheffield

Kelly Abercrombie, Claudia Cardillo, Jennifer Compton and Sally Schule

Cookie Boudreaux, Sherry Watts, Susanne Wise and Honoree Susan Buck

Photos of the Girls Inc. girls were placed around the room.

Chris Pinckney, Molly Jackson and Dennis McLean

The Past Honorees Luncheon was hosted April 10 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Past Girls Inc. honorees gathered on April 10 to celebrate and congratulate this year's honorees at Michael's On East. 

This year, Girls Inc. of Sarasota County is honoring Beth Knopik and LaShawn Houston-Frost with the She Knows Where She's Going Award and Susan Buck with the Visionary Award. 

Also in attendance were two lucky girls who got to leave school for the luncheon: She Knows Where She's Growing Honoree Tylee Giorgio and Strong, Smart, And Bold Leadership Honoree Jennifer Arreaga.

The women and girls will be officially awarded at the 30th Annual Celebration Luncheon, Pearls of Wisdom, on April 20 at Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

