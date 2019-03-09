 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Rob and Executive Director Jennifer Rominiecki

Supporters wine and dine in the gardens

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Rob and Executive Director Jennifer Rominiecki

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Ken and Jenny Pendery with Nora and Billy Johnson

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Co-Chairs Ken and Jenny Pendery with Nora and Billy Johnson

Buy this Photo
The table was set up in the middle of the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The table was set up in the middle of the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Buy this Photo
The Garden to Plate Wine Dinner is hosted each spring.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The Garden to Plate Wine Dinner is hosted each spring.

Buy this Photo
The table sat 130 guests.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The table sat 130 guests.

Buy this Photo
Floral arrangements hung above the table.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Floral arrangements hung above the table.

Buy this Photo
The cocktail tables each were adorned with a centerpiece.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The cocktail tables each were adorned with a centerpiece.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairs Billy and Nora Johnson

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Co-Chairs Billy and Nora Johnson

Buy this Photo
Elisabeth Waters and Sandra Chororos

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Elisabeth Waters and Sandra Chororos

Buy this Photo
Marc Mannino played guitar during social hour.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Marc Mannino played guitar during social hour.

Buy this Photo
Wendy Deming and Deb Kabinoff

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Wendy Deming and Deb Kabinoff

Buy this Photo
Each guest was given a soy candle from Mark and Deb Welle.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Each guest was given a soy candle from Mark and Deb Welle.

Buy this Photo
Ron Kendall and Pat Naggiar

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Ron Kendall and Pat Naggiar

Buy this Photo
Diana and Luca Conte

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Diana and Luca Conte

Buy this Photo
Terri Klauber and Cornelia Matson

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Terri Klauber and Cornelia Matson

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Donelson, Joy Norwood and Mary Beth Goddard

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Rebecca Donelson, Joy Norwood and Mary Beth Goddard

Buy this Photo
Wine was served with each course throughout the evening.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Wine was served with each course throughout the evening.

Buy this Photo
Jacqueline and David Morton

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Jacqueline and David Morton

Buy this Photo
Wine Host Craig and Kimberlee Leslie with Kelly Fried and Sean King

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Wine Host Craig and Kimberlee Leslie with Kelly Fried and Sean King

Buy this Photo
BJ Creighton and Skip Tomassian

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

BJ Creighton and Skip Tomassian

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Jenny Pendery and Lynn Morris

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Co-Chairwoman Jenny Pendery and Lynn Morris

Buy this Photo
Pamela Hughes with Klaus and Barbara Lang

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Pamela Hughes with Klaus and Barbara Lang

Buy this Photo
Karen Burk and Karen Ohnmacht

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Karen Burk and Karen Ohnmacht

Buy this Photo
Craig Kenkel and Pauline Wamsler

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Craig Kenkel and Pauline Wamsler

Buy this Photo
Share
The Garden to Plate Wine Dinner was hosted March 8 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Wine flowed and food was served March 8 at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The occasion – a long, decorated table for 130 people to wine and dine at the annual Garden to Plate Wine Dinner. Each year, guests convene in the gardens for an elegant, yet semi-casual evening in the gardens. Hors d'oeuvres, three courses and dessert were served as well as seven varieties of wine and Champagne. The menu was created by Michael's On East Executive Chef Jamil Pineda and Pastry Chef Catherine Tighe. 

The evening started with hors d'oeuvres and a choice of wine or Champagne. This game guests time to mingle in the gardens, surrounded with Selby's newest exhibit, Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise. Dinner followed as the sun set and the lights above the table took over. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement