Supporters wine and dine in the gardens

Wine flowed and food was served March 8 at the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The occasion – a long, decorated table for 130 people to wine and dine at the annual Garden to Plate Wine Dinner. Each year, guests convene in the gardens for an elegant, yet semi-casual evening in the gardens. Hors d'oeuvres, three courses and dessert were served as well as seven varieties of wine and Champagne. The menu was created by Michael's On East Executive Chef Jamil Pineda and Pastry Chef Catherine Tighe.

The evening started with hors d'oeuvres and a choice of wine or Champagne. This game guests time to mingle in the gardens, surrounded with Selby's newest exhibit, Gauguin: Voyage to Paradise. Dinner followed as the sun set and the lights above the table took over.