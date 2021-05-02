Garden Club hosts Arbor Day picnic

On April 30, the Longboat Key Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day and something else: long-awaited friendship.

At the club's annual picnic to celebrate the outdoorsy holiday, Garden Club members and friends gathered at Bayfront Park for their first in-person event since the pandemic. In name, it was the usual Arbor Day picnic for the club.

"It evolved into the first event we've had in person," President Susan Phillips said. "It's a thank-you for all the members who've hung in there during a difficult year. We're such a social club and there are so many deep friendships. You could ask any person here and they'll say they're grateful to see faces and be with people."

Members grabbed dinner and drinks before finding their seats for friendship, a jazz guitar performance and even the company of a pod of dolphins that surfaced near the park pavilion.