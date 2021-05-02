 Skip to main content
Cyndi Seamon and Dee Harmon

Garden Club hosts Arbor Day picnic

Sunday, May 2, 2021 |

Akiem Esdaile played jazz guitar.

Diana Blake and Kathy Garcia, who organized the event.

Joyce Welch, Carol Peschel and Polly Stark

Ken Schneier and Rob Gidel

Patty and Carl Cooper

Garden-themed balloons waved over the party.

Lyn and Mike Haycock

Attendees found spots at the tables under the Bayfront Park pavilion.

Debbi and John Wilson

Bob Trisolini and Bob Nasol

The final course was a Garden Club-themed cake.

Barbara Gurchiek and Jinny Johnson

Michael Wainstedt and Barbara Livingston

Jo Ann Schwencke, Gary and Linda Ulrich and Carol Peschel

Kip O'Neill and Gary Scott

The picnic was the club's first significant in-person event since the pandemic.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

On April 30, the Longboat Key Garden Club celebrated Arbor Day and something else: long-awaited friendship. 

At the club's annual picnic to celebrate the outdoorsy holiday, Garden Club members and friends gathered at Bayfront Park for their first in-person event since the pandemic. In name, it was the usual Arbor Day picnic for the club. 

"It evolved into the first event we've had in person," President Susan Phillips said. "It's a thank-you for all the members who've hung in there during a difficult year. We're such a social club and there are so many deep friendships. You could ask any person here and they'll say they're grateful to see faces and be with people." 

Members grabbed dinner and drinks before finding their seats for friendship, a jazz guitar performance and even the company of a pod of dolphins that surfaced near the park pavilion. 

