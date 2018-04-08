Garden Club enjoys Dinner and a Movie

There might not have been a red carpet, but the Longboat Key Garden Club still spent a night among the stars.

Night sky stars that is.

On April 8, the Garden Club hosted its Dinner and a Movie event at Bayfront Park. The date was originally supposed to be on April 7, but rainy weather postponed the event until clearer skies came Sunday night.

As guests arrived, they sipped on cocktails before enjoying a buffet dinner from Harry’s Continental Kitchens. Along with popcorn, candy was available for purchase for guests to munch on during the screening of “Captain Ron.”

All proceeds from the event went toward the club’s grants and scholarship fund.



