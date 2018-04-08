 Skip to main content
Phyllis Black, Palma Panza and Susan Phillips

Garden Club enjoys Dinner and a Movie

Phyllis Black, Palma Panza and Susan Phillips

Joyce Welch, Mickey Sullivan and Carol Peschel

Joyce Welch, Mickey Sullivan and Carol Peschel

Nancy McLean, Ron Doerr and Cyndi Seamon

Nancy McLean, Ron Doerr and Cyndi Seamon

Lyn Haycock and Linda Ulrich

Lyn Haycock and Linda Ulrich

Victoria Viteri, Linda Whitacre and Barbara McCurdy

Victoria Viteri, Linda Whitacre and Barbara McCurdy

Shannon Sudderth, Robin Smith and Sheryl Lavender

Shannon Sudderth, Robin Smith and Sheryl Lavender

Mike and Barbara Gurchiek, Gary Scott and Pam Voorhees and Madelyn and Mayor George Spoll

Mike and Barbara Gurchiek, Gary Scott and Pam Voorhees and Madelyn and Mayor George Spoll

Phyllis and Jack Black and Tom and June Morse

Phyllis and Jack Black and Tom and June Morse

Guests enjoyed dinner from Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

Guests enjoyed dinner from Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

Fernando Viteri, Jeff McCurdy, Steve and Heather Ostermann, Victoria Viteri, Linda Whitacre, Barbara McCurdy, Patty Sileo and Tim Whitacre

Fernando Viteri, Jeff McCurdy, Steve and Heather Ostermann, Victoria Viteri, Linda Whitacre, Barbara McCurdy, Patty Sileo and Tim Whitacre

Attendees could buy candy to enjoy during the movie.

Attendees could buy candy to enjoy during the movie.

Warren and Katharine Girle and Aldan and Heather Whitfield

Warren and Katharine Girle and Aldan and Heather Whitfield

Guests enjoyed dinner from Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

Guests enjoyed dinner from Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

Gary Ulrich, Larry Panza and Mike Haycock

Gary Ulrich, Larry Panza and Mike Haycock

The event was held at Bayfront Park on April 8 to benefit the club's grants and scholarship fund.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

There might not have been a red carpet, but the Longboat Key Garden Club still spent a night among the stars.

Night sky stars that is.

On April 8, the Garden Club hosted its Dinner and a Movie event at Bayfront Park. The date was originally supposed to be on April 7, but rainy weather postponed the event until clearer skies came Sunday night.

As guests arrived, they sipped on cocktails before enjoying a buffet dinner from Harry’s Continental Kitchens. Along with popcorn, candy was available for purchase for guests to munch on during the screening of “Captain Ron.”

All proceeds from the event went toward the club’s grants and scholarship fund.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

