Gala sheds light on Sarasota police

Sarasota Police Foundation hosted its second-annual Sarasota Police Foundation Benefit Gala at Art Ovation Hotel Saturday.

Before heading into the dining room, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour that featured two live artists and music from Bill Buchman's Art of Jazz.

Guests also could purchase raffle tickets in order to win prizes like Clint Black tickets, Kennedy Space Center tickets and a weekend stay at Art Ovation.

In the dining room there was a live auction and music from Big Daddy.