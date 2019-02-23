 Skip to main content
Sarasota Police Foundation board members Michael Evanoff, Stephen Long, Matt McHugh and president Jeff Birnbach

Gala sheds light on Sarasota police

Adam Arena, Andrea Paldino, Dave Scott, Lori Jaress, Cristine Goodall and Ken Feld

Steve Evanoff, Molly Evanoff and Jeff Birnbach

Artist Laurie Mares paints live in front of the crowd.

Ken D'Agostino, Apryl Perez, Sean Murphy and Victoria Phillips

Asa Thomas and LeAnne Swor

A box of liquor was just one of the many prizes guests could win in the raffle.

Sarasota Military Academy juniors Natalie Marino and Jaela Nixon

Jon Patella, Coy Carter, Erin White and Julia Marra

Cpt. John Todd and Heather Todd

Josh Jones, Farrah Jones, John Barringer and Derek Anderson

The pianist of Bill Buchman's Art of Jazz stops playing to smile for the camera.

Todd and Megan Kitchner

John Mays, Dawn Mays, Nicole Porter and Greg Miller

Linda Krysinski and Kimberlee Brooks

Guy Jensen, Melissa Caneira, Nicole Jensen, Molly Murphy and Joe Murphy

Guests were greeted at their table with a salad and a pamphlet about Sarasota Police Foundation.

Kelly Nettles, Greg Witte, Debbie Siegel and Jamie Brester

Xtavia Bailey and Ed Brodsky

Heather Todd, Andria and Cpt. Demetri Konstantopoulos and Erin Robinson

Each table featured a centerpiece comprised of blue and white flowers.

Linh and Alex Chau

Susan Redgrave, Kristan Hamill and Andrea McHugh

Music from Big Daddy welcomed the guests into the dining hall

The second-annual gala was held at Art Ovation Hotel
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Sarasota Police Foundation hosted its second-annual Sarasota Police Foundation Benefit Gala at Art Ovation Hotel Saturday. 

Before heading into the dining room, guests enjoyed a cocktail hour that featured two live artists and music from Bill Buchman's Art of Jazz. 

Guests also could purchase raffle tickets in order to win prizes like Clint Black tickets, Kennedy Space Center tickets and a weekend stay at Art Ovation. 

In the dining room there was a live auction and music from Big Daddy. 

