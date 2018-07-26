 Skip to main content
Camper Rachel Manders, 15, pics out Ranch salad dressage picture from a magazine to use in her collage.

Fun is in the mystery at Dream Oaks Camp

Jace Tabor gets help with his collage from counselor Samantha Barley. Counselor Jordan Whitley, left, watches.

Kye Manning, 11, cuts out a picture of Ferrero Rocher chocolates for a collage used to describe himself.

Nine-year-old Kiley Griggs snuggles with counselor Hannah MacDonald.

Braden River High School's Beck Stout shows camper Joshua Taber, 8, how to flip a pancake.

Jackson Weiss, 10, loves his pancakes. Camp included cooking classes.

Braden River High School's Jake Westermeyer loves to color.

Campber Ethan Stirna, 15, is all smiles with his counselor-in-training Luke Brunner, of Braden River High School.

Braden River High's Trent Edney hangs out with fellow camper Emily Rous, 12.

Campers work on arts and crafts.

Foundation for Dreams creates safe, fun environment for children with disabilities.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County's Beck Stout poured pancake batter onto a hot griddle and stepped aside as 8-year-old Joshua Taber stepped up for a closer look with a plate in hand.

"You want to try flipping it?" Beck asked.

Joshua took the spatula, twisted his hand and flipped the pancake, much to his delight.

This is the part of Foundation for Dreams' Dream Oaks Camp Beck loves best. The camp is designed for children of all ages and disability levels and offers both residential and daytime programs. 

"I like being there for the kids and teaching them life skills they can use," the 17-year-old said. "It makes me happy when they overcome their fears, like canoeing or swimming for the first time."

About 40 campers participated in the mystery-themed weeklong camp July 21-27. Festivities included horseback riding, cooking lessons, arts and crafts, canoeing and more. 

 

