Fun is in the mystery at Dream Oaks Camp

East County's Beck Stout poured pancake batter onto a hot griddle and stepped aside as 8-year-old Joshua Taber stepped up for a closer look with a plate in hand.

"You want to try flipping it?" Beck asked.

Joshua took the spatula, twisted his hand and flipped the pancake, much to his delight.

This is the part of Foundation for Dreams' Dream Oaks Camp Beck loves best. The camp is designed for children of all ages and disability levels and offers both residential and daytime programs.

"I like being there for the kids and teaching them life skills they can use," the 17-year-old said. "It makes me happy when they overcome their fears, like canoeing or swimming for the first time."

About 40 campers participated in the mystery-themed weeklong camp July 21-27. Festivities included horseback riding, cooking lessons, arts and crafts, canoeing and more.