Delaney Martin plays the lead role of Anna in Disney's Frozen Jr., which was presented at Lakewood Ranch High June 20.

'Frozen' at summer camp at Lakewood Ranch High School

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Gabby Macogay as Queen Iduna, Alex Kraus as King Agnarr and Kemrie Hynson as Young Elsa.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Corbin Hynson plays Kristoff and Valerie Stolte has the role of Sven.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Laurelle Bandy plays the role of Elsa.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Charlie Daymon and Isla McGarry were part of the Summer Chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Ashlyn McBride let's her song rip with the Snow Chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Amber DePasquale is part of the featured Snow Chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Aslyn McBride sings as part of the Snow Chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Amber DePasquale sings as a member of the featured Snow Chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Braden Raniere plays a cook.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Rachael Davis works as the house manager/business manager for the production.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Corbin Hyson gets a mic check before the show.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Delaney Martin as Anna.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Maddie Freed gets ready to play Little Anna.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Music director Joseph Grosso fixes the hair of Yaira Spears who plays Olaf.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Amber DePasquale had a role in the featured Snow Chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Brooke Palmtag played the Duchess of Weselton.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Laurelle Bandy plays Elsa.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Delaney Martin as Anna and Braden Raniere as the cook.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Callie Higgins as the handmaid.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Delaney Martin as Ella.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Aslyn McBride sings in the Snow Chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Yaira Spears gets into her role as Olaf.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Paige Alter, a camp counselor, plays a townsperson and Beau Hirons has a role as a butler.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Kemrie Hynson has the role of Little Elsa.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Vike Lewane and Maya Bonora play townspeople in the production.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Alexa Bonora is a little townsperson.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Natalie Blanco sings as part of the snow chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Kemrie Henson, who plays Little Elsa, gets some last-minute help from Rachael Davis.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch High student J.T. Girman as a camp counselor as well as playing the Bishop.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Kynnda Valezquez sings with the Snow Chorus.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

All 48 campers had a role in "Frozen Jr."

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

C.J. Tufano plays Hans and Laurelle Bandy is Elsa.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

Delaney Martin as Anna and Yaira Spears as Olaf sing during an emotional moment.

Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019 |

The Acting Up Performing Arts Summer Camp presents 'Frozen Jr.,'
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Roxane Caravan thought about the 48 children — from kindergarten students to ninth graders — who signed up for her Acting Up Performing Arts Summer Camp.

"There are so many talented kids," said Caravan before a dress rehearsal for the two performances of "Frozen Jr.," that the campers presented June 20 at Lakewood Ranch High School. "We have a lot of talent."

Caravan, who is head of the Lakewood Ranch High Theatre Department, has been fortunate enough to see many of the campers go through the camp for years, and then eventually participate in Lakewood Ranch High's theater department. She started the camp 19 years ago.

When her campers do eventually attend Lakewood Ranch High, that's a bonus for Caravan because many of the campers come from outside the school's zone and it's almost impossible to transfer into the school, which has been at capacity the last few years.

For now, though, Caravan was just enjoying all the talent in "Frozen Jr."

"We picked it because it is super popular," Caravan said of "Frozen Jr."

"We try to pick things the kids enjoy."

The camp began June 3 and the campers rehearsed for three weeks, Monday through Thursday before presenting "Frozen Jr." to an audience.

 

