'Frozen' at summer camp at Lakewood Ranch High School

Roxane Caravan thought about the 48 children — from kindergarten students to ninth graders — who signed up for her Acting Up Performing Arts Summer Camp.

"There are so many talented kids," said Caravan before a dress rehearsal for the two performances of "Frozen Jr.," that the campers presented June 20 at Lakewood Ranch High School. "We have a lot of talent."

Caravan, who is head of the Lakewood Ranch High Theatre Department, has been fortunate enough to see many of the campers go through the camp for years, and then eventually participate in Lakewood Ranch High's theater department. She started the camp 19 years ago.

When her campers do eventually attend Lakewood Ranch High, that's a bonus for Caravan because many of the campers come from outside the school's zone and it's almost impossible to transfer into the school, which has been at capacity the last few years.

For now, though, Caravan was just enjoying all the talent in "Frozen Jr."

"We picked it because it is super popular," Caravan said of "Frozen Jr."

"We try to pick things the kids enjoy."

The camp began June 3 and the campers rehearsed for three weeks, Monday through Thursday before presenting "Frozen Jr." to an audience.